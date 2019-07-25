If someone is passing out free money, there is nothing wrong with putting out a hand in hopes of walking away with a fistful of dollars. When that money would go toward a worthy purpose, all the better.
When that money is our tax dollars, however, that money isn’t actually free and its use should have proven merit. Even then, merit doesn’t mean the project should be funded.
Jones Creek is in the process of applying for about $1 million from the Texas Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Grant program to build sidewalks for students walking to Stephen F. Austin Elementary School who now have to walk through roadside grass.
Keeping those children safe is a worthy purpose, but when it comes to the most bang for the limited bucks available through the program, Jones Creek could be walking away empty-handed — and it should.
Taken at face value, building a mile of sidewalk to protect children walking to school seems like a no-brainer. Have the state write a check. But dig a little deeper, and the issue is far less clear.
Just 14 children regularly walk to school along the routes for which the new sidewalk is proposed, according to a survey required with the grant application. Some simple math finds, if Jones Creek received the $1 million grant, that sidewalk would cost taxpayers more than $71,000 per walking student.
That doesn’t seem like much a return on a significant investment.
Go a step further and consider the program has just $8.7 million allocated to it, and if Jones Creek’s request is granted, it would be getting more than one-ninth of the funding pie. That’s a pretty large slice for 14 kids.
There are parts of Texas with far more children having to walk along busy roads that lack sidewalk to make it to school each day. Some of them are in Brazoria County. Richwood, for instance, has been working to address the same issue for more than a decade.
This doesn’t mean kids in other communities are more important than those in Jones Creek. No child should have to place themselves in danger just to get an education. But the proposed solution to protect those children needs to make financial sense, and more than $71,000 per child for a sidewalk doesn’t pass that test.
