The Texas Railroad Commission has powerful tools it could use during times of extreme distress in the oil industry. Now is the time to use them.
An oil price dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia encouraged the Saudis to ramp up oil production in early March when the global market did not demand it, leaving Texas producers behind, according to the Texas Tribune.
Then when coronavirus began to spread and people stayed home more than ever before, demand dried up, driving Texas oil prices sank into negatives for the first time. Wells shut down and workers were laid off and furloughed.
Despite the extreme circumstances, a vote of 2-1 Tuesday determined the Texas Railroad Commission will not force a cut to oil production in the state. Chairman Wayne Christian and Commissioner Christi Craddick opposed cutting production while Commissioner Ryan Sitton supported it, the Tribune reported.
Christian’s argument largely focused on not wanting the government to get involved in the market.
“Should a conservative state like Texas trade the free market for government central-planning in the oil patch?” Christian wrote in an op-ed for those Houston Chronicle.
But those in the industry argue that the “free market” is somewhat of an illusion. The state already largely regulates where and how much companies can drill for oil in the state and the commission has the power to lower that amount, which it has not executed since the 1970s.
“After 35 years as a CEO, I’ve never seen a free market,” Scott D. Sheffield, president of Irving-based Pioneer Natural Resources, testified to the commission at a hearing, adding a failure to regulate could lead to the industry’s disappearance.
Craddick worried the commission would end up in court if it regulated oil.
Sitton believes that cutting oil production — or proration — gave the agency a chance to lead the world in helping the oil industry navigate disaster, he has said.
The railroad commission isn’t the only government agency to wonder how much power to use in this situation. Social distancing, face masks and nonessential businesses are only buzz words because government leaders have waffled over whether to require residents to follow orders related to them or just hope they did.
Meanwhile, the federal government has taken steps to help the little guys out during this crisis with stimulus checks and the Paycheck Protection Program. Without that intervention, the free market would have left people struggling, hungry and homeless during this crisis, so agencies have taken steps to negate that.
But while Christian says Texas usually comes back “stronger, richer, more successful and better off” after crises, that might not be the case for the oil industry this time. Continuing to pump Texas crude while refineries have to be paid to take it is not going to help squelch the supply and give demand a chance to catch up. Nor will it allow prices to return to a level where producers can make a profit and the state can get a decent return from its rights agreements — money it uses toward education and other vital needs.
The commission had an opportunity to improve the health of one of its most crucial industries Tuesday, and it did not take it.
