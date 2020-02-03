ACCLAIM
Sports are big on spectacle, recognizing impressive achievements of local athletes. But there are plenty of other talented Brazoria County residents who deserve recognition.
Just take a look at the Angleton High School Varsity Treble Choir, which is headed to the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention in San Antonio this month. There they will perform in front of thousands of music educators who recognize excellence in band, orchestra and vocal education.
That’s a big deal.
“It’s like the equivalent of making All-State. It’s a big deal. It’s a very big deal,” senior Morgan White said. “We just perform in front of thousands of people judging everything about us. Judging our looks, our singing abilities, our choir director, the way he dresses, everything.”
Supervisor of Choral Activities Tony Stewart described the event as the highest achievement an ensemble can reach. But even for the school, this is something worthy of celebration.
It’s the first time a performing ensemble from the school has been invited to TEMA, which requires recorded video performances to be submitted and reviewed by judges before being selected as one of the two high school treble choirs in the state selected to perform.
“It just shows what a mature group of girls they are and (how) capable, not just talented,” Associate Choir Director Elaina Perez said. “The level of dedication and maturity they have to their art form is extremely tremendous.”
But this is in addition to this honor, students Nidia Guevara-Nolasco and Mia Mintz, recently made All-State Choir and will rehearse and perform with other All-State singers in separate concerts during the convention.
Make sure theses talented students get the recognition they deserve.
ACCLAIM
Unbound brings resources closer to trafficking victims
Human trafficking is an insidious problem that isn’t always obvious. It hides in the dark corners of society, seemingly catching residents by surprise when news of another victim surfaces.
Because of that, sometimes the resources for victims and opportunities to raise awareness of the issue isn’t always present in communities. That’s why residents should be thankful for the continued effort of those in charge of Unbound Houston, which recently opened its new advocacy center in Pearland.
“We serve survivors from Brazoria, Galveston, Fort Bend and Harris counties,” Director Kerri Taylor said. “We’ve dreamed of having a place where we can serve survivors. A lot of what we’ve done is making people aware, so it’s sort of like a snowball effect the more awareness that builds. We’re really hoping we see these victims sooner so they can get services sooner. It fills me with a lot of hope. The whole reason we’re bringing awareness is so we can bring people to restoration.”
The facility will provide victims of trafficking with a safe haven and resources to start working toward a new life.
At the new facility, the nonprofit has doubled its staff and added five advocates to the facility.
It’s always great to see progress in the battle against human trafficking.
A SHAME
Plenty of shame to go around for impeachment proceedings
It seems politics have reached a pivotal point. Despite the impeachment trial reaching the U.S. Senate, legislators voted to deny admitting new witnesses and evidence to the proceedings.
While it’s understood that one political side wants to hold a spectacle of a trial and the other would rather the whole thing disappear, this moment sets a precedent that many likely won’t appreciate in years to come. In any trial, the defense would of course love to limit the number of witnesses, assuming those witnesses would not help their case.
The shame here is not in favor of either party. Both share some shame in this entire process, but in the years ahead, expect to see the bar for political standards continue to be lowered.
The point of some unwritten rules in politics is that it is assumed what is fair for some is fair for all. That means even when the cards aren’t in your favor, you don’t deviate from the norm as you should expect the same treatment when the tables are turned.
That’s what politics is all about: Finding where we can meet in the middle to reach common goals. But the partisan results of what happened this past week in the Senate will likely do much to prevent that in years to come.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.