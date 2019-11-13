When news arrived that a mass shooting occurred in nearby Santa Fe, people’s hearts sank.
Shortly after that, once there was an accused face to put with the crime, people turned to anger.
And that’s where we stand today.
Last week, Dimitrios Pagourtzis was declared incompetent to stand trial by a state-appointed psychiatrist for the May 2018 shooting that resulted in the deaths of 10 people and wounded 13. The accused perpetrator of the crime might wait even longer to face a trial to determine his legal fate.
This likely upset many people who were looking for a conclusion to this tragic story that gave some sense of closure. It’s something many people seek and need to bring an emotional end to the event.
But the truth is this means the state’s judicial system is working.
The courts are meant to determine a person’s guilt and appropriate punishment. They are not a machine for vengeance.
An important note is Pagourtzis was determined incompetent to stand trial, which is different from pleading insanity, the Galveston County Daily News reported. An insanity defense would be based on a person’s mental state at the time a crime was committed, defense attorney Nick Poehl said.
Those calling for a swift and strong judgement on Pagourtzis are also asking for the state to abandon due process, which gives someone an opportunity to defend themselves.
The crimes Pagourtzis is accused of are inexcusable, but every person deserves his or her day in court.
Pagourtzis has been held in isolation out of concern for his safety, and since then he has undergone three psychological valuations to determine his competency to stand trial, the Galveston Daily News reported.
Backseat lawyers calling for punishment are ignoring the basics of a trial where people should have both the means and ability to defend themselves. In a crime as deadly as this, it’s easy to ignore the basic tenets of conducting fair trials.
But the opportunities being afforded to Pagourtzis are not unlike those available to anyone else, and that’s why Lady Justice is depicted as wearing a blindfold. Courts are supposed to determine a person’s guilt or innocence based on defense and prosecution, not public opinion.
