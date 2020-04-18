If there is a silver lining to the ugly #MeToo accusation against Joe Biden, it is the reluctance of the left and the media to pursue it as vigorously as charges against other men suggests they may have discovered that principles such as due process and the presumption of innocence still matter in America. Or so we can hope.
The accusation against the presumptive Democratic nominee for President comes from Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Biden. In 1993, she says, then-Sen. Biden pinned her to a wall, put his hand under her skirt and digitally penetrated her. On Sunday, The New York Times carried a story that cited a friend who said Reade told her about the incident right after it is alleged to have happened. It also cited her brother and another friend who said she’d told them over the years..
Biden denies the accusation, unequivocally. But here’s the complication. Biden has long embraced the view women must be believed on sexual assault. Except, apparently, for Reade.
Biden has long painted himself as a champion for victims of abuse and harassment, saying his proudest legislative achievement was the 1994 Violence Against Women Act. As vice president he appointed the first White House Adviser on Violence Against Women and served as point man for the Obama Administration’s effort to change the “culture on campus” toward sexual assault and harassment. This turned out to mean throwing protections for accused students out the window and allowing the minimum standard of evidence to conclude guilt.
After Biden had left office, Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school. Biden spoke generally then about these kind of he-said, she-said cases involving a public figure.
“For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally,” he said, “you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time.” Again, except for now.
The accusation against Biden has also exposed the double standards of the media. When Kavanaugh was the target, for example, the New York Times reported Julie Swetnick’s charges — including she’d seen him at high school parties where women were “gang raped” — the same day she made them. They were backed up by no evidence. There’s been much less media appetite to report on Reade’s claims.
We said at the time that we didn’t know if Blasey Ford was telling the truth, and we don’t know whether Reade is now. When women make serious charges they deserve to be taken seriously, but that shouldn’t mean assuming an accused man must be lying. The right way to proceed is to decline to make a judgment and examine the claims and supporting evidence.
All of this is called due process and the presumption of innocence. These protections apply to everyone — including those who would deny them to others. Such as Biden.
(3) entries
Media? Journalism has been dead for quite some time. All that's left are political activists.
Of course the facts Morris and Mitz who said “all women must be heard” have been silent because of their extreme dem bias
They printed stories every day on Kavanagh from their dem biased sources
All knew Kavanagh was a dem set up and lie
Even the witnesses Ford notes denied this allegations but facts and media carried the story
But being the hypocrites they are zero stories on Biden. Why?? He’s a dem
So the real truth the song called caring dem biased media only is concerned if GOP is accused.
Very sad days in America from lack of honest media
I feel sorry for those people. Do you know how tough it is convincing yourself every day that Biden is a viable candidate, that Hillary is innocent, and obama was a good president
