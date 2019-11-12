Donate For information on donating to Officer 758’s Cancer Fight, visit www.facebook.com/abigailariasofficer758/ or officer-758s-cancer-fight.square.site/.
The photo of Abigail Arias many o f us at The Facts will remember her by has her in uniform, but it isn’t the blue one with her name and Officer 758 emblazoned on it. Instead, it shows her with a red-and-white baseball glove running onto the field for her softball team’s game at Bates Park in Angleton.
When we think of all the people hurting today as they attend the 7-year-old’s funeral in Houston, a week after she succumbed to cancer, we’ll think of her schoolmates and teachers at Westside Elementary School enveloped by the girl’s generous spirit.
And when we think about how we can best honor Abigail, we will think of the dozens of children being treated for cancer in a hospital not far from the Houston church where people will honor the little Angleton girl who became known around the world.
The most important aspect of Abigail’s journey with the rare, terminal cancer that claimed her life is the awareness it raised, and the recognition we still have much more to do to help children and families deal with the devastation of the disease. That includes dedicating more money for research and dedicating ourselves to supporting every person stricken by cancer.
One avenue of support is Officer 758’s Cancer Fight, a nonprofit foundation started by the Arias family “to bring awareness to the fight against childhood cancer so that no child feels forgotten,” according to its mission statement.
“If we don’t help the kids fight, they won’t get any better, so we have to help them,” Abigail said during the foundation’s inaugural fundraiser in July. That event was attended by 2,000 people and projected to raise more than $100,000. Some of that money already has gone to help other young cancer victims.
Those children, like Abigail, just want to have a happy, regular life free of chemotherapy, blood tests and doses of disappointing news from doctors.
“The fun stuff I like to do is go out with my softball team, and I like to go play with my friends at school, and I like to go play with my normal friends,” Abigail told us in March, not long after she morphed from a quiet 6-year-old with a dream of being a police officer into Honorary Freeport Officer 758.
Abigail’s funeral today is not goodbye, but another step in her journey of raising awareness and hope for those needing our support as they fight cancer. As we remember her today and in times ahead, remember her admonition that we must “help the kids fight” so they get better and do everything we can to make that dream of hers come true, too.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.