When three dogs were dropped off at the SPCA of Brazoria County in Lake Jackson, residents responded online with an outpouring of generosity and money. It was an uplifting story that was sure to warm some hearts.
As it should. Residents coming together in such a way is a great reflection on the Brazoria County community. These dogs were reported to have obvious signs of neglect and needed medical attention to get back to a healthy state.
But another story ran earlier this week in The Facts highlighting the needs of local residents that aren’t always met, something organizers of the Yule Help Families drive will help with by collecting both food and hygiene products for families in the area. The drive is organized by Jesse Glatz of TBT Real Estate in Lake Jackson and Brazosport Food Pantry in Freeport, with donation bins located around the Brazosport area.
Sadly, sometimes it’s easier to help a pooch in need than a person down on his or her luck. Unlike those dogs, people don’t always have an online champion to let others know they are in need.
That’s not to say support of a suffering animal isn’t important or should come only when every person in Brazoria County can go to bed with a full belly, but around this time of year drives return to collect items for families and residents in need. That’s because those needs never goes away.
The Yule Help Families drive touched on something that sometimes goes unnoticed, though. While donated toys can help a child in need have a joyful Christmas, they aren’t the only things people need.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 9 percent of residents in Brazoria County live in poverty.
The need for hygiene products and food exists all year. Unlike the pooches that needed immediate help, there is no equivalent of the SPCA for people that will post pictures of a person in worn, dirty clothing who needs a warm meal and some basic hygiene products to vastly improve their life. When picking up that toy, don’t forget to also give an item that might help them stay healthy.
“Those things add a lot of dignity to people. If you aren’t able to shower, or provide a toothbrush for your children, there’s a lot of loss of dignity in that, and that’s really hard,” said Christy Frey, Brazosport Cares Food Pantry executive director.
With drives and collections appearing over the next two months, remember to give what might not just brighten someone’s day, but also give them a better quality of life.
These needs don’t happen just once a year. They always exist.
