It likely will be at least Dec. 10 before parents of West Brazos Junior High students and the Columbia-Brazoria ISD community as a whole gets any insight into why the school’s new principal has been replaced just three months into the school year.
Dec. 10 is the date which, by law, C-BISD must respond to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Facts. Our request seeks the personnel file of Alfred Black and any documents related to his departure as the junior high’s principal.
The district told C-BISD staff about Black’s departure Nov. 15, and a letter informing parents of the change went home the next day.
The district has said little about why it parted company with Black, providing only a general explanation to set parents’ minds at ease.
“This is a personnel matter, and student safety is not an issue or concern,” Superintendent Steven Galloway told us Monday. Black also was not reassigned to another job in the district, Galloway said.
That still leaves some pretty obvious questions which we believe district officials should have to provide answers to, and which we also believe can only be obtained by making a formal request for the information.
Among those questions:
Did Black leave on his own free will or did the district remove him? Galloway wouldn’t tell us whether he was fired or resigned.
Is the school district still paying Black? If he no longer has a position in the district, taxpayers would like to know if their money is paying the former principal to sit at home.
Are there any circumstances or specific incidents connected to his departure?
There is one other important point we want to make concerning this situation — we also believe Galloway and C-BISD are being evasive in answering those questions out of concern releasing more information could have legal consequences for the district and themselves. That is understandable considering the frequency with which former employees and parents of current students lawyer up regardless of merit.
The sad part about that reality is the rumors about the situation at West Brazos Junior High and reasons for his departure could be uglier than the truth. Residents have no way of knowing, and with social media being what it is, there is no hesitation or consequences for assuming the worst.
Their speculation will continue until the truth can be released, and it’s a real possibility that won’t be until early next year should the district seek a ruling from the Texas Attorney General’s Office about whether they are required to release our requested documents. That is the usual pattern with public information filings, and no one should be surprised if that holds true in this case.
Our intent is to continue pushing to find out why the leader of an almost 500-student campus no longer has that job. The public has a right to know that answer.
