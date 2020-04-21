State p rison officials’ dismissal of not informing local government leaders that 128 novel coronavirus-infected inmates were being sent into Brazoria County because it is not something done routinely should offend every resident of our county.
There is nothing routine about the lives people are living right now, nor the risks posed to our family members and neighbors who now have dozens of more potential ways to spread a deadly disease into our communities.
It is an unacceptable manner for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to do business. County and local legislative leaders should have been told ahead of time so they had time to reassure an already skittish public what it would mean to bring that many COVID-positive inmates into their backyards.
The system moved 98 inmates from the Beto unit near Palestine, Brazoria County Judge Sebesta said. Of them, 56 went to the Scott unit in Angleton and 42 went to the Stringfellow unit in Rosharon, he said. Another 23 inmates went from Telford, near Texarkana, to Stringfellow, Sebesta said.
Improving those inmates’ access to medical care provided by UTMB Health, which contracts with the prison system to provide services, is perfectly reasonable. To bus them more than five hours and 300 miles from Telford to Stringfellow does not, potentially exposing a swatch of East Texas to the spread of the disease should an incident occur en route.
Local leaders understandably are most concerned about their constituents and believe such a large influx of COVID-infected inmates is at worst an unnecessary danger to the people they serve and at best one they should have had some warning about.
Sebesta learned about the transfers from a reporter Thursday afternoon and then gave as heads up to an unaware Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen — the third highest-ranking official in the state. Bonnen immediately spoke with TDCJ and requested to not have any more COVID-positive inmates transferred to the county, he said.
“I have made it very clear to TDCJ that many communities are having to support each other in this pandemic, but I would’ve been preferred to be made aware of them moving inmates in our area,” Bonnen said. “It creates a community spread and endangers our guards.”
Sebesta sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott to express his indignation. He called the handling of the transfers “an appalling and unconscionable lack of transparency by the TDJC and a total disregard for public safety during this public health emergency.”
It likely is not unusual for inmates to be shuffled through the state’s various prisons for medical or other reasons with local officials and residents being none of the wise. But these are not usual times, and the usual ways of doing business are not acceptable.
The state prison system should inform local leaders when its actions could raise the potential dangers to the communities affected by inmate transfers. Just as it is necessary to move infected inmates to places where they best can be treated, it is necessary to tell the people in charge what is happening so they can protect the innocent people they serve.
