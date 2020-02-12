When asked about how they believe mental health cases should be handled by law enforcement, the three candidates for Brazoria County sheriff were in agreement: There are not enough resources in the county to prevent law enforcement from having to become involved in them.
As one of the candidates said, putting people with potentially violent mental health problems on the street is opening the door to someone becoming a victim — either the person having a mental episode or someone in their path. But putting them in jail, often the action of last resort to prevent someone being harmed, rarely is a better option.
The answer is telling because very few people with mental health problems intend to break the law. It is their illness that compels the behavior that results in law enforcement becoming involved, and that illness has fomented because there are so few resources available to prevent its escalation.
Brazoria County has no dedicated mental health facilities in the county, and on any given day, there are no more than a handful of beds available in nearby counties to send someone in crisis. Someone also can’t be forced into an institution unless it can be demonstrated they pose a risk to themselves or others, a threshold not as easy to clear in Texas as some believe.
There also are a limited number of psychiatrists in Brazoria County, especially the southern half, to prescribe necessary anti-psychotic medications and monitor them. People with mental illnesses that require intensive outpatient therapy programs will have to travel to Clear Lake, Fort Bend County or Houston for them.
As the county has continued to grow, that shallow pool of resources has failed to grow to keep pace with the demand, a contributor to more suicides and mental health-related violence that has been a recognized problem in our communities for decades.
The solutions are not simple as residents have shown little inclination to put more tax dollars toward mental health resources and have demonstrated an unwillingness to let facilities set up shop in their hometowns. The region’s major health providers must balance financial realities with their care decisions, making it unlikely any will be opening a psychiatric wing in an existing hospital or building a facility for that specific purpose.
Those reasons, to a large extent, are why Brazoria County finds itself in its current position. Without a commitment at all levels to provide needed resources for dealing with people who have mental illness, the danger to law enforcement and everyday residents will only increase as those with severe mental health issues go untreated.
And as that sheriff’s candidate said, that really says something sad about who we are as a people.
