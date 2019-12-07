Bailey Hammonds
What she di d is awful! Keep your political view out of the classroom and do your best for your students. You can’t be prejudiced and teach children.
Sofia Hernandez
You’re asking Brazoria County. You know in what direction the majority of the feedback will be.
Angela Sparks
In this period in time, one can only say what the left wants you to say. Having said that, one really needs to dumb down their Facebook posts, because everyone is watching.
Leo Rickmers
She has the right to her opinion and to voice them on her own time. It should not be a fireable offense. Too much overreaction these days.
Brenda Vardeman Jones
The district was right to give her position back. That was outrageous that they fired her.
Jake Jacob
Stop worrying about feeling and follow the law and celebrate freedom of speech.
David Vavich
The TEA was correct. Suggesting that the laws of the United States be followed where they relate to illegal aliens present on our sovereign soil should very definitely fall under the category of protected speech.
Pam Beene
She has also already won her appeal and can get her job back.
Markus Stewart
So it was just a PC move. I guarantee you every person who voted for her firing knew she would get her job back, but they did it for votes.
April Patlan Delgado
I feel like none of you know what the First Amendment means.
Natalie Banda
The y were right in firing her.
Kathy Parks
She was legally correct. End of story.
Patty Guthrie
She speaks the truth and should be allowed to say what she wants. It wasn’t wrong.
Shannon Taylor
Begging that children be deported. How are those kids ever supposed to feel supported and protected if the teacher of minors is making personal pleas to the president to have them ripped away from everyone and everything they know? It’s not the children’s fault, and this is a grown woman plotting against children. I am sure somewhere in her contract it says something about protecting her students from harm or threatening them. She has a right to free speech, but that does not leave her exempt from the consequences of that speech if her employer does not want to affiliate with her or her views.
Craig Conrad
Not a freedom of speech issue, in my opinion. If you malign your employer on a public forum, don’t be surprised if you get fired. The First Amendment only prevents the government from creating laws that inhibit free expression. It’s not a get out of jail card for being a jerk.
Baldomero Martinez
Brazoria County, where your First Amendment rights are defended unless you are Colin Kaepernick. Then the patriots are against it.
Emily Wise
Most companies have a policy on how you conduct yourself on social media. A teacher 100 percent should be under this same rule.
Jessica Lynn Denton
What she said just reveals what’s in her heart. She is prejudiced against her own students. I don’t really think this is a question about free speech. It’s a question about whether or not a school district should employ a teacher who not only doesn’t care about some of her students, but is actually calling for them to be harmed.
Kim Nemetz Halata
That sourpuss’s face is enough for me to move my children. But her comments were ugly, and I would not like someone who doesn’t have compassion teaching my children.
Luis Mendoza
What she did was certainly in poor taste, but her statements were factually correct. If you want a gag order on your staff, you should include that in your contract. You can’t retroactively set terms.
Keith Smith
Nothing racist about believing we should respect and uphold the law and secure our borders. Period. It would be the same if Canadians were streaming across our Northern border illegally by the millions. Stop making this a race issue. because it is not, and never has been.
Janice Greenway
That’s no worse than all the leftist teachers shoving their agenda down the throats of students. And it’s happening every day, from first grade through college. Can’t have it both ways, Dems.
Elliott Salazar
My sister works in the Arlington school district. Pretty big issues with the amount of illegal Asians and Mexicans.
Deborah Lissette Vasquez Flores
Let’s keep her as a teacher. I wouldn’t have her teaching my kids, but if you are OK with it, that’s cool
