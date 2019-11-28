It’s pretty typical these days to see people bemoaning the need to meet with “the in-laws” or other extended family members. Thanksgiving usually is a time when relatives people haven’t seen in at least a year gather around the table to catch up once again.
Of course, with all the drama happening in Washington, not all of those discussions will be fun.
When it comes time to be thankful, it can be difficult to come up with much when that aunt or uncle sitting next to you won’t shut up about politics.
This Thanksgiving, take a step back. Remember how the holidays used to be. Put the phone on the charger and leave it in the bedroom. Turn off the TV.
It might seem like a step backward, and losing the phone might remove an escape from uncomfortable conversations, but this is the time to disconnect from the world and reconnect with loved ones.
While you might not enjoy Uncle Joe’s company, there are those who don’t have anybody to spend holidays with. Too often we lose sight of keeping family close around this time of year, and with the modern advances in communication and media, it is easier than ever to avoid confrontations.
This year, try to have a 1970s Thanksgiving where you meet and greet family, don’t talk politics and catch up on what’s going on in everyone’s lives.
Maybe you will be more thankful for your family because of it, or just maybe you will be more thankful when they are gone. Whichever it is, just find something worth being thankful for.
Thank the dog for being good. Thank your distant relatives for taking the time to see you. Thank your siblings for moving their schedules to see you again.
Thank your family members for contributing recipes or dishes that remind you of your childhood. Thank your nephew or niece for fixing the TV.
With enough effort, we can always find reasons to be grateful for what we have.
