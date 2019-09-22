With all the attention on Tropical Storm Imelda earlier this past week, you would be forgiven if a few things didn’t get the focus they deserved.
But that was also at the heart of the Brazoria County Association for Citizens with Handicaps’ luncheon on Thursday, which is unfortunate because the message Elizabeth McIngvale and the organization were trying to get across to Brazoria County residents was likely overlooked among the weather-related headlines.
The event served as a fundraiser for the organization, which had invited Elizabeth McIngvale and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale to speak at the luncheon. Jim McIngvale instead delivered a video message while he was in Houston during the storm.
BACH helps provide therapeutic, educational and social programs for special needs children in the county. What Elizabeth McIngvale hoped to get across to the audience was that mental illness should be treated no differently than physical illnesses.
“What we have to remember is that mental illness is not physical,” she told the audience Thursday. “But help and hope should be available for every single person.”
Her point was mental illness doesn’t appear in the form of a limp or some physical feature people can spot from a distance. It can come in the form of something as simple as a repetitive habit. But because of that, mental illnesses can go unnoticed, and resources may not be made available to those who might need them.
A quick search on Google will bring up numerous options for psychological help in Pearland, but the farther south in the county that search turns, the fewer options begin to become available.
Brazoria County residents often pride themselves on being part of a strong community that has each others’ backs, but talk of depression and mental struggles can often result in messages of “just cheer up,” even among the closest of friends.
Elizabeth McIngvale’s message wasn’t that a flood of psychologists should move into the area, but that residents need to be able to approach someone who suffers from a mental illness the same way they might if the person had a physical illness: with compassion and a helping hand.
