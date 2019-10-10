When Lake Jackson officials made it illegal for residents to park their vehicles in their yards, little was said by residents. In fact, some probably quietly rejoiced.
But once the city started handing out citations, that silence was replaced by anger.
At a recent council meeting, residents called for a change to the rule by granting exemptions to certain streets that are too narrow to accommodate parking on both sides, but the city remained unmoved.
The decision is understandable, even though it might not be popular with every resident.
Comments on a Facts story about the decision accused the city of overreaching and imposing unfair rules on residents, but what many seem to be missing is the city has a responsibility to everyone who lives there, not just some.
When residents purchased their homes or decided to rent, the driveways weren’t hidden away and garages weren’t out of sight. They knew how many vehicles would fit in the driveway of the place they decided to call home. Even if that real estate is occupied, the resident still has options.
The ordinance only affects parking in the front yard where a vehicle would be visible from the street. Residents are still free to park in their back yards.
But what the calls of overreach miss is there is a difference between living in the well-planned community of Lake Jackson and living in rural, unincorporated areas of the county.
Living five minutes away from a Target or bustling mall isn’t something every county resident is able to enjoy, but bringing in business requires a community that can support it.
While residents have long called for an Olive Garden to open up shop in Lake Jackson, that doesn’t come cheap. Businesses often look at average incomes and home values in areas before moving in to see if residents can support the new business. Olive Garden boasted in 2017 that only 40 percent of its customers had an annual household income of under $60,000, according to MarketWatch.
If residents want to park their cars in their front yards, they are welcome to, but that doesn’t have to be in the city limits of Lake Jackson. Doing so gradually lowers home values and, in turn, requires higher taxes to provide the same services to which residents are accustomed.
Lowered home values also drive away high-earners who don’t want to live in the type of neighborhood where neighbors park their truck next to their front porch for days on end.
The city was right to stand its ground when it comes to yard parking. Waiving the rule for certain streets will no doubt lead to more requests, and the city has a responsibility to residents in catering to the greater good. Remember, the decision to ban yard parking came from — you guessed it — a large group of residents complaining about their neighbors doing it.
If residents want personal freedom, that’s fine, but the city must balance those interests with the direction residents want the city to grow in.
