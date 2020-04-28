Lander’s guest column a welcome change
It was so refreshing to read the recent guest column by James “Bo” Lander. There has been so much negativity and bickering in today’s news, and his story was a good read as we all have a lot of time on our hands.
Mr. Lander will always be known to me as “Coach Lander,” as back over 60 years ago, he was my first sports coach at Velasco Junior High School in the seventh and eighth grades. He, along with James “Breezy” Cox, Lon Tullos, and Bob Jackson comprised the entire coaching staff at Velasco Junior High. These men taught my brother (Don), Pinky Anders and myself and many others about sports as well as a lot about life. They were excellent mentors and role models to many young people in this area.
Coach Lander continues to be a great community contributor and will always be a role model for me.
I would never had imagined that after 62 years, I would still be seeing “Coach Lander” in the news and continuing to add to his inspiring legacy. Thanks, “Coach.”
Ron Pisklak, Lake Jackson
