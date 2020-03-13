Teachers have great ideas and can do amazing things, but they need funding to implement them.
While school districts in Southern Brazoria County do a superb job of making sure they meet students’ and teachers’ needs, there is simply not enough money to pay for all the technology, programs and materials that can enhance kids’ learning experiences, officials say.
That’s where education foundations step in. It’s a somewhat new trend, but Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia-Brazoria, Danbury and Sweeny all have education foundations dedicated to financially supporting the needs of the districts. The last month was full of events that exemplify the good these foundations do.
Freeport LNG donated $650,000 to the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation in early February to combine with the foundation’s $350,000 and create a $1 million endowment. This will be used wherever it is needed at the time to allow the organization to grow and change with the district, foundation Executive Director Brittany Rosenbohm said.
This is a good call for this much money, which will serve the district’s needs long after the current leadership has moved on. A five-year-old organization is already planning for when its dedicated leaders are not there anymore, which can only benefit the students, teachers and district overall.
Brazosport ISD Education Foundation has given out more than $300,000 in grants during the last five years.
Danbury ISD Education Foundation serves an extremely important role for the smaller, resource-limited school district. The dollars they give out to teachers continue to increase each year, totaling almost $58,000 this year, foundation President Celia Lewis said.
“When we first started out, over five years ago, grants were not more than $50,” Lewis said at the district’s prize patrol event in February.
They give this all back to the teachers, zeroing out the account’s balance every time they do a prize patrol event to award the grants, she said.
As the amount of money given away increases, so does the number of teachers applying. This spring enticed 26 applicants.
The grants will fund programs for theater, STEM and computer technology, as well as create a Makerspace for elementary school kids.
Angleton ISD Education Foundation awarded $39,000 to teachers March 6. This greatly helps fill needs the state is not, said Melba Beken, an Angleton ISD Education Foundation board member.
Many older generations would not recognize the types of things these grants will fund in children’s classrooms, but should be very pleased the kids are getting these experiences.
Juli Salzman got a $4,965.52 grant for her Northside Elementary School class’s bird watching lessons. The money will fund a live-feed camera system to record her students’ homemade birdhouses at any time and supply every student with binoculars.
“Since the foundation started, they have been a blessing to the schools and the students,” Salzman said. “This grant gives us an opportunity to be creative and enhance the learning experience for the kids.”
A blessing is a great way to describe what the education foundations do. They should keep it up.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.