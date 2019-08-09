It’s t hat time of year again where store shelves that are normally filled with holiday supplies and outdoor products are replaced with stacks of notebooks and other school supplies.
For many students, this can be an exciting time of year that gives them an opportunity to redefine themselves in the eyes of other students. But for others, a list of standard school supplies is just another reminder of the financial struggles families face on a daily basis.
If you are so lucky as to be able to check off all the items on that list and then some, consider picking up some extra items from the supply list and donating them to a local nonprofit or your child’s school to help a student in need.
People who live in Brazoria County have a lot to be thankful for, but not every parent is lucky enough to have a well-paying job.
With free meal programs expanding and continuing into the summer for students, there is an apparent need in the community by families for assistance.
The poverty rate in Freeport sits at 27.5 percent; Clute follows at 25.7 percent.
Financial difficulties are something that affect a large portion of the county, and there is nothing students can do to change that.
But shoppers can.
With the tax-free weekend beginning today, this is a perfect opportunity for residents to chip in where they can for the less fortunate.
Shoppers are expected to get a nice break as they enjoy tax-free purchases for their children on top of extra deals offered by retailers in conjunction with the holiday — but those discounts only mean something if the family has money to spend. That’s why it is crucial that Brazoria County residents, who have a well-deserved reputation for generosity, come forward to support the education of children who can bring about better lives for their families.
The Back 2 School Bash organized by the Brazoria County Dream Center will be handing out backpacks and other school items today and Saturdy to students and families in need in the area.
If you have the means, consider children who aren’t as lucky as your own when picking up that brand new backpack and marking off items from the supply list.
