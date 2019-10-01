Ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law, and that applies to the driving rules we have forgotten since taking our driving education classes years or decades ago.
It is nice of law enforcement to give people the benefit of the doubt as to why so many people ignore the flashing lights and extended stop sign and zip past a school bus while it is loading or unloading students. That understanding shouldn’t last long as callousness likely outweighs ignorance among those drivers.
Programs such as “Operation Safe Stop,” scheduled to start today, are unfortunately necessary to rein in drivers who endanger children who are doing nothing more than trying to get to school and back home safely. The Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Sweeny ISD and Columbia-Brazoria ISD are partnering in the effort.
Bus drivers see dozens of violations every day of drivers not stopping as required for the warning lights and signs, Constable James Brawner said. The law states drivers must stop any time a school bus has lights or a stop sign displayed, signaling they are stopping. A driver can continue only if the bus moves, turns off the lights or signals to the driver.
The participating agencies will have officers on school buses throughout October, taking down license plate numbers and reporting violators to fellow officers, who will issue warnings or write citations. Fines for first offenses can cost up to $1,250.
For those who claim they’re not aware of the law, here is what you need to understand: The only time a driver does not have to stop for a school bus with its warning lights activated is if they are heading in the opposite direction on a highway with a physical barrier in the me dian. Otherwise, drivers need to stop, no matter how many lanes are on the highway and regardless whether the bus is headed in the opposite direction.
Traffic laws are routinely ignored on our local streets and major highways. The difference in this case is more than fenders and insurance rates are at risk. Children’s lives are more valuable than the few minutes of saved time.
