April gifted us near-perfect weather. Did anyone else notice that?
For the Mintz household, the warm sun and soft breeze offered an idyllic backdrop for family bike rides, evening mother-daughter walks and baseball in the backyard.
Others enjoyed gardening or found their solace on a riding mower, sipping from a glass of wine in a hammock or casting a line.
Turning our faces toward the sun, eyes closed, deep inhale, slow exhale — a godsent reprieve from so much uncertainty and worry.
Is April always this beautiful? Am I usually just too busy with appointments to notice?
This season took a lot from us. The comfort of hugs from friends, parties, prom, games, concerts and all the other norms that dot our calendars and keep us moving forward with purpose.
Let’s think for a moment, though, of the things it gave us.
Here is a brief, incomplete list of the momentous and mundane I might have missed without the coronavirus forcing us to slow down.
In the space of one month my son went from “who’s taller Mom, me or you?” to being the clear, no-doubt winner. I can tell you almost to the day when it happened. How crazy is it that this human is growing right before my eyes?
The smell of Buc-ee’s hand soap. It is really good, y’all. In a million and two Buc-ee’s visits, it’s not something I had picked up on before I stretched hand-washing to the length of song.
My daughter can paint quite well when Bob Ross, the “happy tree” guy, is leading the lesson.
Online learning is not for everyone. Even motivated, top-of-their class kids can struggle with it, but the joy they find at success with something hard is sweet.
Hand sanitizer is forever the superior swag, and Commissioner Dude Payne’s is designed the best. Expect palm-sized Facts-branded spray sanitizer as soon as anyone is selling it again.
I actually can cook. (I still don’t enjoy it.)
We have missed so many things. It’s therapeutic for me to reflect on just a few we have gained. What have you gained? Send me a letter. I’d love to hear from you.
Speaking of missing things, this will be the first Sunday you won’t have an hours-old Facts newspaper in your hands. Today’s is our first-ever Weekend Edition, and it reflects a true picture of Brazoria County and all its beauty, lumps and bumps.
And in the category of gains, as promised, the paper is amping up our online efforts. Friday was a busy day in the Facts digital world, with three initiatives launching at once.
In addition to our print Readers’ Choice ballot running several times in your newspaper, we have added an online ballot. We also invited readers to upload photos of Mom to an online photo contest, and in less than one day, 70 of them did. The contest will run until May 11.
And maybe most importantly, as many businesses begin to crack open the doors to invite customers back in, we are offering a matching-dollar advertising stimulus for the months of May, June and July. Details and an application are online at thefacts.com.
Switching from printing seven days a week to printing five feels like the end of something for so many of us, but it has been rewarding to look at opportunities it encourages us to explore, as well.
This newspaper isn’t slowing down. We’re gaining speed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.