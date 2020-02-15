Jasmine Strother
Only students who have worked hard preparing to show animals or participating in the rodeo activities should get off. And the rodeo is a Brazoria County (and beyond county lines) event, not just Angleton.
Claire Brandon Grassman
It’s not “for the fair.” It’s a fall break, and it’s actually becoming common practice in schools across the country.
Kimberly Bock Gordon
Ridiculous … if you are showing, then you need to be off. Those kids and their families work year-round and it’s a big part of their life and livelihood. But the whole student body doesn’t need to be off. I think they want to do this because there are too many absences that week and they lose money because of it.
Ricky Sweeny
I think if you are showing your animals, then yes. But just to have the week off to go to the fair no. Them kids earned their time off the whole year just for one day to show. They don’t get to play around on the rides and games. They’re stuck to their show stock.
Julie Slawson
If you allow some to be off all week and not all, then the ones that “earned it” will then be a week behind in school. We should plan for this to be a full week off for everyone. They now get fall breaks, winter breaks and spring breaks. Let’s make this the week for fall break.
Tori Michelle Reeder
Yes! Sweeny does this and I am with it all the way. I use to show cows in Arkansas and it’s not about just giving the week off to go to the fair or just for the “fair kids”; it’s about how many students will be gone during that time and is it even worth having school because of the percentage who will be gone. Now if there are only like 10 kids or so that would be gone, then I would be all for the school staying open. But it’s all about the percentages in the end. Plus its also not just livestock the kids participate in. There are other activities that you have to be there for.
Jeannie Chadwick Shoemake
There was a time the fair supported a rural lifestyle. It was a community thing. Is this justification for all that goes with the fair? Actually, no. But, the students do get a great deal from participating. So, what is the answer? I don’t know, and I’m too old to have a voice. Parents should not just be giving an opinion, but weigh all aspects and come together as a community to decide what’s best for the kids. One does not have only a responsibility to their children, but all kids. Just don’t ask me what the answer is because I don’t know. Don’t have a dog in this fight. Good luck.
Henry Kersey Jr.
As much crap as they give kids who are sick about missing too much school they wanna give kids the week off for fair. … What a joke.
Jamie Sandridge
Is this for BISD? Honestly, I grew up going to school. Kids have a random four-day weekend coming up. Now you want to throw in the fair? Yet you took away the Monday after Easter. … Questionable is all I’ve got to say.
Kimberly Lemon
Sweeny does and I don’t think they should. Only the students that participate should get the week off. All four of my kids sit home that week doing nothing. My family rarely goes to the fair and if we do it’s on the weekend. #TooManyHolidays
Susan Parsons Garlington
Sure, continue to give kids luxurious breaks in the fall, Christmas, spring and summers off. It’s really preparing them for all the time you get to take off from your job when you are an adult.
Kristy Lyons Doughty
I would love the week off because I work at an elementary school but I honestly think it would do more harm than good. These children are learning daily and taking a week off can do more harm. That’s just my opinion.
Ashley Pavlicek Bruce
Yes. I like the fall break. It is a chance to go do something in the off season as a family. As long as they are following the guidelines for the state in regard to student attendance, I don’t see the issue.
Barbie Luedicke Hicks
As a teacher, I loved having a fall break. It was the end of a grading quarter so it was a perfect time. My students came back refreshed and ready to learn again. The break gave teachers an extended time to plan and prepare for the next quarter. Yes, I worked every day to prep for the second quarter. The icing on the cake was two-fold, the fair kids weren’t behind at all and if I had chosen to take a family vacation, I could have done so at a cheaper rate. Win-win.
Kyle Thornton
No, not unless they are involved. As far as the ones involved missing school, that was their choice.
David Cervenka
If school is in session and fair kids miss lower attendance means less taxpayer money to the school. Cancel school for everyone and attendance isn’t impacted. This isn’t a fair or academic discussion; it’s about money.
Jennifer Wendel Hill
It did help to be off during the fair so our daughters did not fall behind in school since they show goats, lambs and a heifer. It is a plus though to have a fall break as well.
Kate Haluska Hebert
We used to have a Monday off. I live in DFW now and we get a day off for the state fair. I’ve never shown before, but those kids should get a school event excuse for the day/time showing. I don’t think they show every day that week.
Chelsea Thomas
I personally don’t mind my kids being off the week of fair. I wish they would change the dates of the Christmas holiday. I hate that the kids get out just days before Christmas and go back on the 7th of January.
Teneille Ripple
Yes! School is very demanding. Give everyone a fall break. If I’m not mistaken, though, students had to have permission to miss school to be at the fair. Now the two can be unrelated. I think the upset is child care though, which I can appreciate.
Denise Groves
Absolutely! They are learning more than you could ever imagine. These kids work hard.
Tammy Honeycutt Jensen
I believe all kids that are showing or involved by working at the fair should be excused that week.
Sheryl Monroe Huffman
Sheryl Monroe Huffman the commitment they have made and see it through. They have earned it.
Scott2425
More time off? Seriously? When I was a kid we went to school the week of Thanksgiving even that Wednesday. We got an early dismissal like around 2 that afternoon.
Danyel Garrett Bell
I think people were looking for justification for the break. IMO if you want the break for whatever reason, just be honest. If it’s to party at the fair or take a family vacation, it’s a personal decision. But to say it is driven by kids showing, if true, would be crazy as the numbers do not support that.
Heather Peltier
I loved the fall break. I liked that I didn’t have to take off instructional days and be away from my students to go see my own kids show their animals. My students also came back from the break ready for more instruction.
Wendi Cook
This has nothing to do with the fair and is only a fall break. Sure, it does help those involved in the fair. Not sure how this got misconstrued. Voted “Yes!”
Traci Yelderman
Yes. Fair kids are great kids and should be able to enjoy showing their animals.
Kim Langston Boone
Fall break is/was fantastic. Hope we do it again.
Audrey Ann Mata
We were always off the whole week of the fair.
Aimee Spencer McGough
Just think … you could travel and it be cheaper because it isn’t a “peak time.”
Jr Hardin
Problem is when these 4-H and FFA kids reach the end of the year, the absences because of these shows is enormous. Week for the fair, four days for fort worth, a week for San Angelo and the San Antonio show, three days for Houston, two to three days for Austin. Not to mention livestock judging, fair judging, CTE events. Heaven forbid if the kid is a part of a ranch and the family also runs the open show schedule as well. Our community passed the fall break schedule by 67 percent of the community approving the schedule. Like to point out ag is much more than showing animals. Teach your kids a trade by getting involved in ag classes.
