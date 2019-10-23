His political enemies cheered and some statewide media treated it as the long-awaited resolution to a soap opera plot line. Here in the district he has represented for most of his adult life, though, Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s announcement Tuesday that he would not seek re-election to the Texas House is no cause for celebration.
Bonnen made the right move for Brazoria County in announcing his decision with plenty of time for others to file to replace him as District 25 representative. It was the best thing for a fractured state Republican party in advance of what many believe will be a competitive election year with big implications for redistricting.
The release last week of a recording of Bonnen’s meeting with Empower Texans’ CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan proved to be too much for him to overcome politically. The recording featured Bonnen insulting fellow House members, casually throwing around his influence in granting press credentials to Sullivan’s website and making pretty clear his intent to screw city and county leaders in favor of state initiatives. Was it political deal-making gone wrong? A case of tailoring the message to what the audience wanted to hear?
Regardless, it contrasted sharply with Bonnen’s public face, the one that pledged $3 million to establish a political action committee aimed at re-electing Republican House members and threatened political consequences next session for any sitting member who campaigned against another.
It was a bridge too far.
For Bonnen, personally, Tuesday’s announcement was the best answer as well, with support dwindling even among allies and the strain of the months-long ordeal clearly wearing on him. In an uncharacteristic, loosely worded statement released Monday night on social media, Bonnen seemed to be pleading with constituents to understand. When he said in that secretly recorded meeting with a political rival that any county judge or city leader “dumbass enough” to meet with him wouldn’t get anywhere, he wasn’t talking about small towns and rural counties but about “large, progressive” urban counties and big cities, he explained on Facebook and Twitter. As if it somehow mattered. It certainly doesn’t now.
That was 7 p.m. Monday.
Before 8 a.m. Tuesday came the statement. Bonnen would not seek re-election to the House, though he will finish out his term.
In 2020, after what could be a crowded Republican primary in March followed by general election in November, we will elect a new state representative. And in 2021, when the next legislature gavels into session, the House will elect a new speaker and Brazoria and Matagorda counties will have a new representative for the first time in 25 years.
It will be a sad ending to a speakership that started in January with such promise and ended with landmark school finance legislation widely praised by districts we support with our tax dollars. Those districts, two property wealthy districts and a property neutral one among them, all benefited.
We won’t excuse the behavior Bonnen displayed on the tape. It did not reflect that of a leader. Rather it displayed a brash disregard for local officials, the House and a whole slew of its members. However, that tape also doesn’t erase the good Bonnen did for his home county in his two decades of leadership.
It takes time to gain power in Austin. Much like when J.E. “Buster” Brown left the state Senate in 1999 amid another type of scandal altogether, Bonnen’s departure will leave a void of influence representing Brazoria County for years to come.
