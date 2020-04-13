ACCLAIM
Fear arises in times of crisis, and when people are already forced to stay home as much as possible, it’d be easy to sit around, anxiously doing nothing. But some residents instead use their time to create face masks for those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 or may not be able to get a mask by other means, which deserves commendation.
Gloria Ibarra’s home is full of three generations working together to create and donate close to 800 masks.
Ibarra’s mother began teaching Ibarra’s 8-year-old daughter to sew about a month ago, and when Ibarra saw on Facebook that people were requesting and creating cloth masks, she suggested to her mom that they contribute, Ibarra said.
Ibarra’s family donates the masks to healthcare workers, nursing homes, elderly people and anyone else who might have to venture out for a family trip.
Karen Phillips, together with neighbors Jan King and Susan Holt, have also been hard at work creating cloth face masks to donate. This group of women has donated masks to assisted living facilities and some places others might not consider, like post offices and the Dow Wellness Center.
It’s amazing what groups of women and girls can accomplish while working together, and their communities should also be applauded for donating money and materials.
Country Village Care in Angleton was one of the beneficiaries of this mission.
“It’s such a neat time to live in a small community because you feel it from all these community people,” County Village Owner Sara Richards said. “They truly are our face mask heroes.”
ACCLAIM
Cities find alternative
ways to distribute eggs
Nothing about this year’s Easter was normal for most people. Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta encouraged families to put their traditions on hold until the summer, noting that he had to give up time he would usually spend with his sons in town.
Multiple Brazoria County cities found out that this would be the case in plenty of time before Easter — but they had already ordered the eggs for their annual hunts.
It’s admirable enough that year after year, city staff and volunteers go out of their way to make sure the children in their municipalities have a fun, safe activity to do for Easter. It’s even more admirable that after their egg hunts had to be canceled, they found safe, alternative ways to distribute eggs.
Keep Richwood Beautiful had a drive-thru egg distribution, which allowed parents to use the eggs however they thought appropriate.
“Our thought is that while we can’t have a traditional egg hunt together at municipal park, we hope that families will use these eggs to have their own Easter Egg Hunt at home using CDC guidelines and proper social distancing,” Organization Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said.
Lake Jackson used Richwood’s method as inspiration and distributed eggs to 300 cars before their drive-thru was even set to start.
Clute partnered with Brazosport ISD to put eggs in meals that the district distributes to children each day.
“The employees were able to be a part of that and the kids really enjoyed it,” Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition Director Rachel Arthur said.
Adults’ effort to make sure kids get to experience this joy during a pandemic should not go unnoticed.
A SHAME
Littering comes with
risk of COVID-19
Not only is littering illegal, wrong and destructive on any given day, during a pandemic, it could spread the potentially deadly novel coronavirus.
Littered sanitary wipes, gloves and masks are being found in parking lots and shopping carts at grocery stores and convenience stores in Lake Jackson and Angleton, among other areas of Brazoria County.
Lake Jackson Dr. Frank Okosun Jr. urges people to stop abandoning their used gloves and masks, as coronavirus can live on these surfaces.
“The coronavirus can live on surfaces for days and can potentially infect people who come in contact with those used gloves and masks,” Okosun said. “PPE should be properly disposed of in a tied bag to reduce the risk of infection transmission.”
It is inconsiderate to leave your home if you don’t absolutely need to during this pandemic, but taking CDC-recommended precautions like wearing a mask could protect others that you come in contact with. If you are to throw that mask on the ground, any precautions you took go out the window as another person will have to be exposed to the germs on it when they clean up after you.
Littering, in general, said Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Frazier, will travel to neighboring spaces and then, eventually, into waterways.
“Once it reaches waterways, county staff ends up handling it,” Frazier said.
People should not have the mindset that littering means something is out of sight, out of mind, Frazier said.
Keeping a community safe and clean is everyone’s responsibility. Anyone who litters is not taking that seriously.
