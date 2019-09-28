I t’s a problem that arose during Hurricane Harvey and came up again recently with Tropical Storm Imelda.
It’s the matter of rubber-necking drivers heedlessly plunging through floodwaters to get a peek at what Mother Nature wrought, and in the process adding to the misery by throwing water into people’s homes. At trying times when everybody needs to pull together and help each other out, these people are thoughtlessly making the situation worse.
So what can be done? Where laws exist against driving through high waters, they need to be enforced. Where they don’t, laws need to be passed to hold people accountable. This is a much more severe matter than running a stop sign. Perhaps additional surveillance such as cameras to catch offenders in the act is in order.
But it shouldn’t take the long arm of the law to bring people into line. This is a matter of common courtesy. And perhaps self-interest. People who venture out in these circumstances risk causing damage to their vehicle.
From a question posted to mechanics.stackexchange.com regarding driving through high water: “If there was water at the air intake box, and the air filter was wet, you were near a hydrolock occurring. Hydrolock is when the water enters the engine, and being incompressible, destroys it.”
So is curiosity and callous convenience worth killing your car?
Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the the National Weather Service in League City, summed it up to a Facts reporter when Imelda hit last week:
“Don’t attempt to cross roadways with waters,” he said. “You’ve heard our slogan, ‘Turn around and don’t drown.’”
Those who don’t should have to face some consequences.
