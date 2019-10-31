It seems every time murmurs begin of something new at an area school, people clutch their checkbooks in horror of what the proposed project might end up costing them.
But the best news is when those horrors are unfounded and leaders have found a way to give residents something of value without having to spend any tax dollars.
That appears to be the case with Angleton ISD after Superintendent Phil Edwards announced plans for a new scoreboard at Wildcat Stadium would only happen if enough sponsorships are sold to support it.
“The scoreboard is not at all related to the bond,” Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
The way the district is going about achieving this is a best-case scenario, where the people who enjoy the new scoreboard won’t necessarily be the ones who have to pay for it.
Edwards said the current scoreboard, considered state of the art a decade ago, is plagued by problems requiring repairs. The video replay board also is small compared to others in the area and in stadiums Angleton plays as a visitor.
The new scoreboard will be produced by Daktronics Sports Marketing, which Edwards said provides boards for NFL, NBA and NHL arenas.
But the scoreboard isn’t a sure thing. The school still needs sponsorships to make it financially possible. At best, Edwards said the new display could be in place by the beginning of the next football season.
Sports are important, but they don’t override the responsibility of the school to focus on educating students, and that is what Angleton ISD is prioritizing with this decision. Edwards said no school funds will be used to pay for the board, and this is made possible by the three levels of sponsorship the district will offer to pay off the new display over seven years.
The district appears to be moving in the right direction with the scoreboard and has its priorities straight by making sure residents understand this project won’t be coming out of their tax payments.
