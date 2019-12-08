There was a time when a business not being listed in the phone book meant it basically didn’t exist.
In 2019, that equivalent might as well be a webpage. Where phone numbers were once listed, web addresses have taken over as the marker for a business looking to court customers.
But when Courtland Holman needed to find out about the Freeport Economic Development Corp., which he was considering joining, he had a difficult time doing any research. The organization, of which he is now the executive director, didn’t have a website. It likely left him and others scratching their heads in confusion.
One of his first actions when stepping into the role was to rectify that situation. It was a positive step for the organization that is tasked with promoting economic development in the coastal city.
But that doesn’t mean Holman’s work is done, nor is it for other organizations once they get their domain names and websites running. Local organizations and governments need to maintain those websites in order not only to keep residents updated on local happenings, but also to just keep appearances up.
Most local organizations and governments already have websites, but visiting some of those might be more like hopping in a time machine to the early 2000s. An antiquated layout can be the first thing that stands out to many visitors, but it’s the relevance of the information that quickly jumps out as being out of date.
Some local government sites, while occasionally featuring event updates, haven’t posted essential information in years. These websites are the first impression many potential residents and businesses have when considering moving to the area. When they see a poorly maintained website, which requires only a few clicks to keep up to date, they would be justified in fearing for what that might mean for bigger issues like ordinances and quality of life.
Sometimes these issues are symptoms of governments and organizations relying too heavily on social media as a means of communicating with the public instead of using their already existing websites. But many people choose not to use platforms like Facebook and Twitter for a number of personal reasons, including privacy, so their reach can be limited.
And if those outlets are kept up to date, but a website lays in disarray, once someone digs a little deeper, it shows a lack of care that can turn away people and businesses considering moving to the area.
Having a website is only the first step. Neglecting to keep that up to date can be the difference between that being a step ahead or behind of the competition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.