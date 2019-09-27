Our popular Brazos Tales series, which appears on the front page every Monday, in recent weeks has focused on the early days of Texas and the defendants of Stephen F. Austin. As always, the recounting of pioneer life and the attitudes of the people who founded our great state are fascinating and insightful.
That doesn’t mean they make today’s Texans entirely comfortable.
Marie Beth Jones, whose mind contains more knowledge of history than some museums, has shared during the series the importance Texas pioneers and the Austin family placed on their slaves. Without them, it is clear, much of the early prosperity of the republic would not have been possible. The settlers simply could not provide enough labor to process sugar cane and other commodities in which to ensure their survival.
Slavery technically was illegal in the Mexican territory, but that didn’t stop early Texans from buying other human beings to provide their labor. And whatever level of fondness Austin’s descendants had for their slaves, it cannot be overlooked that they were being kept in bondage and often abused.
Much as we would like to diminish the role slaves had in Texas, an economy based on human bondage is shameful. There is no level of affection a slave holder could express to make it any more palatable or excusable.
That said, it also is not a period which should be ignored. Without the perspective provided by recounting the period through avenues such as Brazos Tales, we would not understand how people could allow themselves to believe owning other human beings was a perfectly acceptable means of supporting themselves.
Those who are uncomfortable with reading about the central role of slavery in Texas and other parts of the South should be. But it also should not be ignored or its ugliness softened to ease the discomfort it causes succeeding generations.
