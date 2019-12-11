Donations United Way of Brazoria County’s Hurricane Harvey recovery fund reached its final $1 million this month. To organize credit card donations, contact Finance Director Pella Branch at pbranch@uwbc.org or 979-849-9402. Another option is to text HARVEY2017 to 41444 or visit bit.ly/UWBCHarveyFund.
Hurricane Harvey swept a cross the region more than two years ago. While on the surface, things appear to have largely gone back to normal, lasting damage remains.
Needs were created when the storm hit, but unlike the waters, they didn’t all leave a few days later. Despite new businesses and buildings appearing, the storm is still very much on the mind of many county residents.
Consider the United Way of Brazoria County’s Hurricane Harvey Fund. The organization announced in a news release last week that funds to assist with recovery efforts are running low after helping so many county residents.
“We are still working with families, we’re helping replace mobile homes and we’re also working with families who are going to be repairing their homes,” said Gloria Luna, the county’s United Way community outreach director. “There’s not much more the long-term recovery can do once this fund is gone.”
The organization, which originally raised $4.5 million to assist families in the area, has reached its final $1 million. United Way of Brazoria County says it has assisted more than 1,400 families as they try to find a way back to normal life, but that doesn’t mean its work is done. Without donations flowing into the organization, that fund will eventually dry up, leaving homeowners still in need of help, with one less lifeline.
Don’t believe the impacts of Harvey are a thing of the past.
Just look at the recent announcement of two Federal Emergency Management Agency grants that will assist with improvements to houses affected by Hurricane Harvey, including $8.9 million that will help lift or reconstruct 70 county homes to more adequately prepare for hurricanes during the first of three phases.
More than two years after the storm, the federal government is still giving out money to help families pushed out of their homes by the hurricane.
Hurricane Harvey is long gone, but its marks on the county linger.
