Taxing by zip code still seems reasonable
I found Mr. Ramsey’s article published Feb. 11 in The Facts to be very interesting, so much so that I recalled a letter to the editor I submitted back in 2009, resulting in a story under the headline of “Sweeny Mayor Presses for Tax System Change.”
Unfortunately that idea did not gain traction, but as demonstrated by the article published on Feb. 11, there is a growing need to help all communities hurt by online shopping and yes, even those hurt by large signature stores and malls who exist in part, through the synergistic effect of the demographics of the surrounding communities.
I still personally think linking purchases to a zip code is a fair way to distribute sales taxes. But that is just one person’s view.
Rodney Weems, Sweeny
Facility visits benefit residents, visitor
Buddy Scott, I loved your article on the nursing home visits.
Eight years ago, I started doing weekly visits to elderly veteran clients (I am a veteran service officer). It has become a highlight of my week and a true blessing for all involved. Even the grumpy ones tend to come around when you show a regular presence. I have learned so many things from my visits and am always grateful when we lose a friend (that is what they become) to have been able to be a highlight of their week as well. We have learned to treat each visit as if it may be the last, which truly helps us put our lives into perspective.
The only reminder I suggest and downfall to regular visits is that if you are or have been around anyone sick, put your visit off until you know you can’t spread it.
Thank you for sharing. I hope more people take it to heart.
Sonya Broadway, Angleton
