Your Sunday morning coffee might lose its joy after you hear the rumbling of an unexpected train running through your backyard.
That could be the case for some residents of Wharton and Matagorda counties, who learned recently that the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District was eyeing a path for a proposed rail line through their counties.
What this illustrates is that the rail district has worked in deceiving ways to go around public knowledge of its plans, but that in the world of social media, it is more important than ever to keep an eye on the local news.
It’s easy to point fingers at the “big bad” railroad, but this isn’t just a matter of not being told about what’s going on in people’s communities.
Part of living in a community is being engaged. The saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.” That doesn’t mean villagers passively sitting at home. It means those community members taking an active role in other people’s lives and determining the direction of their towns.
When residents in Wharton and Matagorda counties caught wind of what might be running through their neck of the woods, they were rightfully surprised, as they hadn’t been part of previous discussions.
But now is the time for them to step up if they aren’t happy about what they recently read in The Facts detailing the rail district’s plans. A strongly worded Facebook post never changed the world for the better.
And it does look like that’s happening. The rail district pushed back a public meeting with HDR Engineering after receiving several complaints from residents about the projected routes.
Being part of a community isn’t always easy. There are times to sit back and enjoy an evening on your porch, but it can also mean driving to a public meeting to voice an opinion.
In order to know what to possibly complain about or when the upcoming rail district meeting will be hosted, it’s important for residents to be engaged. That means reading news articles, checking your mail and staying connected to the community.
If not, you might be woken up one day by an approaching train horn instead of an alarm.
