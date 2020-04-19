The wisdom of Gov. Greg Abbott’s approach to restarting the Texas economy can be traced as far back as ancient Greece, fitting since its democratic principles served as the foundations of our own. It is found in the collection of fables by Aesop: “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
The exact wording of that story’s moral, one so basic we teach it to children, varies depending on the telling, but the most applicable one here would be that slow but steady wins the race.
That is not going to be an easy lesson to adhere to in the modern era of instant gratification, but it is one the long-term economic health of the state and country needs to follow if it intends to emerge from the novel coronavirus in a sustainable way.
Abbott’s plan is to slowly allow people to emerge from their respective hermitage and carry out some nonessential tasks.
It begins with opening state parks Monday, though gatherings of more than five people will still be forbidden, social distancing guidelines must be adhered to and everyone has to wear a mask. That such a step is first makes sense given the cabin fever hundreds of thousands more Texans have suffered from than have contracted COVID-19.
The following baby step will happen at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and help hospitals with their bottom lines. Hospitals will be able to start performing non-essential procedures, such as hip replacements, so long as the facility can keep 25 percent of its beds and personal protection equipment in reserve in the event of an unexpected spike in COVID cases.
Friday is the day many people are anticipating the most. That is the day non-essential retailers can begin selling their merchandise without letting customers inside. Brazos Avenue Market and Grapevine Gifts are two local businesses that had operated in this way already with some success, and the state’s permission slip for more shops to join in will only help to start bringing in lost revenue for owners and cities that count on sales tax to make ends meet.
Each of those steps will serve as a good barometer over how well the state is prepared to begin the slow walk toward normalcy. Residents need to be prepared to take a tortoise-like approach or risk doing devastating damage to their fellow Texans and its economic future.
Not everyone is ready to do that.
A few hundred conservative activists demonstrated Saturday on the steps of the Texas Capitol building to call for an end to social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported. The protest was similar in size to those taking place in other states, where impatient residents want to gun the economic engine before the garage door has opened.
The frustration is understandable considering the 22 million people who have lost their jobs in the last month — including more than 1 million in Texas — and the persistent failure of states to handle the overwhelming number of unemployment claims. People in line at food banks never thought they would be in need of such services until they were furloughed or laid off from well-paying jobs by virus-forced lockdowns.
Leadership requires formulating policies based on the best science, economic principles and common sense, and not succumbing to loud, angry voices demanding quick, unwise action.
Abbott is displaying those leadership attributes as he cautiously institutes an admittedly plodding course for resurrecting the state’s business community. As tempting as it is to race out of the gate, the slow, steady approach is the best for the physical and economic health of the majority of Texans.
