Acclaim
After Thanksgiving, Christmas becomes almost impossible to ignore. It’s around every turn and playing on every speaker at stores.
But for some Brazoria County children, Christmas is an elusive event. That’s when it’s important for others to step up and provide for those who can’t provide for themselves.
Janice Smithhart invited about 60 children in the care of Kidz Harbor, ranging from 2 to 17 years old, to enjoy a Christmas lunch at Smithhart’s Texas Grill in Angleton. The event provided the children with full stockings, a gift card and presents to unwrap.
Children at Kidz Harbor are provided with options for long and short-term shelter. The organization operates as a Child Protective Services shelter for Brazoria County.
“I always give them a stocking full of candy and a gift card, and something to open,” Smithhart said. “All kids like to open presents.”
Smithhart said she has hosted the event for the past 15 years, inviting multiple youth homes to attend each year. She cooks the food for the event and purchases the gifts herself, accepting donations for the event whenever they are offered, she said.
“It makes them happy because they get to come here for the day and not have to be somewhere else where they’d rather not be,” Smithhart said.
What Smithhart puts together each year is a great example of the giving spirit that is alive in Brazoria County. If more people tried to emulate her holiday efforts each year, the world would be a much better place.
ACCLAIM
Returned ring inspires even more giving
In another moment of giving, one gift turned into a gift for many.
Matt Robertson was recently combing the beach with a metal detector when he came across a gold metal ring bearing the name “Sherry” engraved on the side.
Rather than taking the gold Brazoswood High School 1988 class ring to be exchanged for quick cash, he hopped on social media and did some sleuthing to track down the original owner.
He eventually found Sherry Jackson, who said she lost the ring 30 years ago. Overjoyed, she offered Robertson a reward for his effort to return the ring, which she did eventually receive.
But Robertson wanted nothing to do with a reward. Insisting that she do something, Jackson offered to make a donation to an organization that meant something to him. Robertson pointed her toward Brazosport Cares food pantry in Freeport, and with her husband matching her donation, the couple donated $2,400 for his efforts to return the ring.
“This act of kindness, of paying it forward to your community, is incredibly inspirational,” said Nicole Larson, development associate for Brazosport Cares. “One in five people in southern Brazoria County face food insecurity; you can be in a room of five people and one will be hungry and not show it.”
She said the single donation will provide meals for about 4,000 local residents.
The kindness and selflessness of two people will now make sure fewer residents go to bed hungry.
A SHAME
Porch pirates ruin spirit of holiday season
Unlike the previous three people we recognized for their giving spirits, there are others in the world who see the holidays as a time to swoop in and take advantage of people’s kindness.
With more and more gifts being ordered online, presents in brown boxes are more frequently appearing on people’s doorsteps ahead of the holidays. A group of people, commonly known as porch pirates, will pick up the unattended boxes while homeowners are away.
But unlike the Grinch, they don’t have a moment of clarity and return the items just in time before Christmas.
The holidays have always been a prime time for thieves, and the rise of porch pirates is a disheartening trend. Unlike a typical robbery, these are crimes of opportunity, much like swiping an unattended cell phone or stealing from an unlocked car. The perpetrators never have to face their victims, and along the way they make people feel less secure about their homes.
Thankfully, a new law passed this year making it a felony to swipe packages from homeowners’ porches in Texas. But that likely won’t stop the crime altogether.
Even with a state-of-the-art home security system and strengthened laws, all it would take is for porch pirates to find some decency in their hearts.
(1) entry
It’s a sign of our society norms to reward laziness, victim hood , thus folks justify stealing from others instead of working with their hands as Lord commanded
