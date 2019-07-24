As the engine of the 2020 political machine heats up, Democrats already are spouting out policies to solve the world’s problems by the barrel. College debt? Resolved. Health care? Nationalized. Climate change? Put on ice.
There is an apparent solution to everything, but many policies that sound good from behind the podium don’t pan out in reality. Minimum wage is one of those.
Many are quick to point at the stagnant minimum wage as part of the reason people of lesser means haven’t fully benefited from a humming economy. While CEOs have reaped multimillion-dollar bonuses, the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged in a decade.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 231-199 last week to raise the federal wage floor to $15 incrementally over six years. The legislation, dubbed the Raise the Wage Act, has been a top priority for many House Democrats and came to the floor with 205 co-sponsors.
But the broad approach of indiscriminately raising the minimum wage across the nation is a decision that would unfairly hurt businesses in markets outside the largest metropolitan areas and communities that are thriving.
Opponents of the higher minimum wage found themselves with an unwitting poster child last week when one of the biggest political proponents of raising the minimum wage to $15 — socialist Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — argued he shouldn’t pay his own workers that much.
Many of those working on Sanders’ presidential campaign make a salaried wage that, when adjusted for the number of hours workers are pulling, comes in at about $13 per hour.
The workers’ union and Sanders reached a deal to increase that Tuesday, but the damage is already done. One of the biggest criticisms of indiscriminately raising the minimum wage is it isn’t economically feasible for smaller operations, which is what Sanders argued in initially defying calls to boost his staff’s pay rate.
In a political campaign, which has a limited number of months, weeks and days to complete tasks, salaried employees being asked to go above the standard 40-hour work week isn’t outside the realm of reality. And that’s the same with small businesses and startups. What might work for national brands like Walmart and McDonald’s wouldn’t for a neighborhood boutique.
And the same applies to cities and states. What might be an appropriate wage in New York City or Seattle might not make sense in Brazoria County. Of course, employees who get the wage increase might enjoy the boost, but their employers might cut their hours to compensate for the higher pay.
Incidentally, that is what Sanders said he would do.
A report from the University of Washington found when Seattle raised the city’s minimum wage to $13 in 2016, it resulted in the cutting of many low-wage workers’ hours and a loss of about $125 each month.
In the case of Sanders’ campaign, it’s not about whether he should have been paying his employees $15 an hour, but that it reveals the complications of calling for such a broad wage increase and the unintended consequences of doing so.
Raising the minimum wage in other regions, even economically strong cities, hasn’t proven to be a silver bullet to pulling people out of poverty, and voters should be wary of such a simple promise.
