During Hurricane Harvey two years ago, Lake Jackson and other cities had to pass ordinances in an effort to keep inconsiderate drivers from plowing through flooded streets and sending miniature tsunamis into people’s living rooms, bedrooms and garages.
Drivers haven’t gotten any more considerate in the two years since, as evidenced by the number of people in vehicles of all types last week during the flash floods spawned by Tropical Storm Imelda and her remnants. If any of those drivers gave a second thought to what might happen if they gunned their way through the accumulated water, it likely only pertained only to their vehicle and not the homes lining the street.
How thoughtless of these people to put their convenience above potentially thousands of dollars in damage their actions could cause. It would not be surprising to see pulled-out carpet and other destroyed items sitting curbside this week because of those drivers.
When there is street flooding — a not-very-unusual event in Southern Brazoria County — think about what driving into it might do to others instead of being a thoughtless, selfish neighbor.
Richwood councilman shirked responsibility on casting votes
The back and forth over where to set Richwood’s property tax rate really has been a model for how we would like all taxing entities to behave. The sometimes contentious discussions have revolved around how to meet the demands of residents without overburdening taxpayers, some of whom are continuing to recover from Hurricane Harvey damage two years ago.
One of the central figures in fighting for a lower tax rate was Councilman Mark Brown, who expressed his opinion allocations such as $150,000 for a drainage study could be better spent elsewhere.
“Let’s spend the money on what we need,” he said during a budget workshop last month.
During a previous workshop, Brown raised concerns about water and sewer impact fees the city administration recommended be imposed on new businesses. People looking to set up shop in the city already complain Richwood’s process is cumbersome, he said, and such fees could be another inhibitor to growth.
His arguments are valid. Our issue is Brown stopped his protection of residents at the argument phase — when it came time to vote, he abstained on both the proposed tax rate and on the impact fees.
One of the jobs of a council member is to make the difficult decisions by casting yea or nay votes on vital matters. Brown is failing to meet that responsibility, making him little more than the barber shop complainer, full of opinion and short on action.
ACCLAIM
Jones Creek shows heart
Anyone who wants to know what type of community they’ll find in Jones Creek received a clear answer early last week.
Firefighters likely were still dousing hot spots on a home in the 100 block of Burke Street when neighbors started putting together a donation drive for the couple who lost everything to the fire that started about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The husband and wife had to dash out of the home without grabbing anything, leaving them in need of clothes, food and other basic needs.
Miranda Domingues lives across the street from the couple and jumped into action, setting up a Go Fund Me account and launching the donation effort. Jones Creek village leaders were quickly on board, publicizing the drive and agreeing to serve as a drop site for clothes and other donations.
Anyone who would like to help the couple can drop off items, donate at www.gofundme.com/f/7ezsm-house-fire-victims or call Domingues at 979-388-6351.
Your last Acclaim for the Jones Creek Fire - the Go Fund Me link says “This fundraiser is no longer accepting donations.” Do you have an update or alternative place to make a donation?
