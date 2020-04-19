We have written a lot about how stay-at-home orders and widespread closures have affected local businesses. What we haven’t said effectively to this point is how the current crisis has affected ours.
As with every crisis — hurricanes, floods and the like — interest in local news is through the roof. Visits to thefacts.com might be at an all-time high during this coronavirus crisis, actually.
Week-to-week comparisons to 2019 numbers show a more than a 100 percent increase in page views at our webite. In March alone we had 1.65 million page views at thefacts.com, a jaw-dropping number I’m certain we will top this month as daily numbers continue to climb.
Reader interest is there. Quality journalism of intense local importance is the draw. Support to finance that journalism, however, is lacking.
Going into March, The Facts was on a roll of strong financial performance, buoyed by a successful subscription drive and the business of advertisers who know the power of messaging on our platforms. March was on track to be our strongest month in some time when the bottom fell out, but even then our first quarter was one to be proud of.
Then the world turned upside down.
When the local economy suffers, the paper suffers, as advertisers who know our paper as a valuable tool to communicate with customers suddenly are closed themselves and pull their advertising. Consider how many department stores, salons and restaurants are closed right now. Consider how many grocery stores are struggling to keep inventory in stock. Many of them have pulled their advertising, through no fault of their own, of course, drastically reducing our paper’s revenue and leaving us searching for ways to cut costs to get through this dangerously thin window.
To compound that, as a public service, we opened our website for everyone to access for free last month as a public service, missing out on the revenue to be gained from the sharp uptick in readership.
The business will come back, we are confident, but no one can be sure when.
Meanwhile, the demand for local news is stronger than ever. In order to continue our vital service to Brazoria County, we have to make some changes. Starting Monday, our website will return to subscriber-only access. However, any COVID-19 related breaking news or public safety content still will be presented free to all.
Other changes and initiatives are in the works, as well, so that we can keep our staff employed and continue serving you for 100 more years.
How can you help? If you don’t already subscribe, sign up for online access, home delivery or both.
We are in the midst of upgrades to thefacts.com that will provide an even better and more timely reader experience there as we continue our print service to readers who take us in their yards at home. I highly recommend both at-home and web subscriptions. There is no extra cost to get print delivery with your online subscription or to marry your print subscription with an online account. One price — $17.50 a month — gets you either or both.
Print subscribers get all of our special sections, including our three magazine titles and extras like our puzzle book, delivered with their papers. Online subscribers can see all of the extras that platform allows for, including photo galleries, videos and breaking news in real time. Truly, it’s a bargain.
Another way you can help is to support our advertisers. Dance with the ones that brung ya, as we like to say.
We are a community, and we are in this together. If nothing else good comes out of this difficult time, let us know that.
Thanks, and an update.
My family would like to offer our deepest thanks to readers for your outreach and prayers for my father, Ruben Guerrero. Dad remains hospitalized in the Methodist Katy COVID unit. It has been a week of hope, despair and then hope again. He’s not giving up, and neither are we.
“Hi Yvonne!” he said to me Saturday, the first words I’d heard from him after days of being too sick to speak. It was like he had been waiting to hear my voice as much as I needed to hear his.
In the smallest words, the biggest blessings.
