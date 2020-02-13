Democrats’ flying circus good for unending hilarity
While watching my favorite comedy — “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” — I laughed til I had tears in my eyes. It even beat out the impeachment circus.
During this hilarious debacle — through my subliminal suggestion powers I contacted Nancy (Miss Priss) Pelosi. We prayed that the roof didn’t leak — if it did, “Shifty” keeps his nose so high he would surely drown.
By the way the picture on The Facts front page (New Freeport K-9, Feb. 7) would have been a bit more impressive, if the man had a couple grenades around his neck and the dog a spiked collar. Whatever — I expect the Freeport crime rate to drop around 9 percent.
P.J. Beaty, Angleton
Tearing up Trump speech beats shredding civility
In response to an article about Nancy Pelosi ripping up a “copy” of the President’s State of the Union address.
This is such a one-side world. On one side, the President can get away with calling grown men names, that I won’t repeat, refuse to shake a lady politican’s hand, and continue to say degrading things about people just because he can get away with it.
Pelosi is getting all kinds of backlash because of ripping a “copy” of his speech but maybe he didn’t notice her extended hand? Can he not see? He’s not blind. He was just showing his true unpleasant side, and what he can get away with.
Thelma Hall, Angleton
