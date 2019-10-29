Proposition 3 on the Nov. 5 ballot aims to create property tax relief for victims of natural disasters, which seems a small measure for governments to take when someone has had their homes damaged or lost everything entirely to a hurricane, flood or other calamities. As structured, however, the proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution comes with so many caveats, it might not achieve much in practical terms.
For that reason, we hope the proposition passes but the Legislature does not consider its work done on the matter and fills the sizable burdens Texas property owners still could face in the wake of a disaster.
If passed by voters, the proposition would allow the Legislature to create temporary property tax exemptions for people with property damaged in governor-declared disaster areas, according to a summary by The Texas Tribune. The Legislature would be able to pass laws determining the eligibility requirements for exemptions, as well as the duration and amount of any write-offs.
However, if the disaster occurs after local governments adopt their tax rate for the following year — Sept. 30 is the state deadline, but many give final approval earlier that month — no exemptions would be applied. Of the 15 tropical systems that hit Texas this decade, almost half happened in September or later, meaning many tax rates already will have been set and, for those taxing entities that haven’t, taking legislative action in time to approve tax relief implausible.
The legislation carries no guarantee the governor would call legislators into session after a disaster, either — Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t after Hurricane Harvey, letting legislative response wait almost 18 months until the next regular session.
If exemptions are granted, the plan also doesn’t suggest how local governments that spent months chipping away at expenses and setting spending priorities to balance their budgets are supposed to magically replace the revenue they will lose. The state could provide money to make up the difference, buy beyond wishful thinking, there is no mechanism in place on how that loss in property tax revenue would be offset.
All of those downsides are fixable, and even if they are not, the outline under Proposition 3 is an improvement over the current system, which relies on local governments to provide exemptions. Very few ever do, at least in part because they’re busy cleaning up the mess in their jurisdictions without much immediate financial help from state or federal agencies.
Property taxpayers deserve relief after catastrophic loss from a natural disaster, and Proposition 3 is a step toward making it possible. But the amendment still leaves too many exceptions to the exemptions to call it a solution.
