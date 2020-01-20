As Martin Luther King Jr. Day returns, many people of all races will celebrate by attending parades and speeches honoring the late pastor’s efforts at mending a broken America, including the annual event today in Freeport.
Too often, though, people end up losing sight of his principles, instead focusing on the societal ills he aimed to cure and not the means by which he set out to eradicate them.
Sadly, we live in interesting times when visuals of white supremacists aren’t pulled from archival footage, but are instead recorded at recent events. Ideas many thought had faded to the fringes have shown themselves to be more pervasive than feared. Of course, there are many who knew those elements had not disappeared, but for others, it was an innocent blind spot.
With all of this going on, it’s easy to turn on each other, pointing out failures of society to address shortfalls in character.
That’s why it is important to continue looking back on the lessons King espoused, not losing what he was fighting for against the backdrop of what he was fighting against.
In one of King’s most famous speeches, delivered in August 1963 during the March on Washington, he prefaced a series of statements with the phrase, “I have a dream ...” He didn’t say, “I remember ...” because building lasting relationships needs to start from a place of healing and togetherness.
Picking at the scabs of previous injustices inflicted upon inhabitants of this country was not the mission of King. His talks of holding hands and civil disobedience were aimed at bringing people together, not deepening existing divisions.
America is a country that does not have a clean conscience, nor should it. It’s moral failings should never be forgotten, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day should not serve as a time to dwell on those. It should be a moment to pause the daily grind of life and remember that at the time of King’s push for nonviolent protest and togetherness were met by beatings, water cannon and lynchings.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that,” King said. “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
There were many attempts at violent acts toward both whites and African Americans during the height of King’s efforts, but they only strengthened the resolve among those who had fought systemic injustices since before the Civil War. It was King’s desire for nonviolent protest, while still shining a light on injustice, that brought people of different walks of life together. His peaceful leadership would eventually build momentum toward irighting many of the faults in American society.
Will we ever reach the version of America of which King dreamed? Possibly not, but it’s when we give up on pursuing that dream that it dies.
We can’t ignore our history, nor should we ignore the realities that many of the wrongs King and others sought to correct remain a fact of everyday life for too many. The only thing we have control of is our future, one that can be guided and bettered by the words and deeds of the civil rights leader we herald today.
