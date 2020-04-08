R ight now things are a little bit crazy in this world we are living in. I get up every morning and watch a few minutes of news on TV and wonder what’s real, what’s fact. I’ve found watching the news on television, changing channels, worrying, stressing out, doesn’t do any good.
So I walk outside, pick up my local paper, The Facts, and read all the news from our area. I read the front page to see how, we as a county, are doing, I always read Dear Abby. I read my daily horoscope, I don’t take it seriously, but I do read it. I read my husband’s out loud if it’s something I agree with and I feel sure he needs to hear. Sometimes, I will read the comics, just those that give me a reason to smile. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday I work the Sudoku puzzle, the ones on Friday and Saturday are hard, and a lot of times I end up starting them, and every once and a while finishing one. I look to the obituaries to make sure I’m not there yet.
I enjoy reading things picked up from the AP, I think it helps me stay in touch with the world and I love that you stay up beat with most of the stories. I read the Community Calendar; there hasn’t been much posted there, our community is aware we need to stay home, so lots of activities have been canceled. I still read it, mainly to stay in touch with where we are as a community. I read, Another Viewpoint, sometimes I agree, sometimes I don’t, but I feel proud our paper does try to share more than one side of a story. I read letters to The Facts to see how I am of like mind or totally of different thinking.
I offer my heartfelt “thank you” to all who work hard to bring my newspaper to me every morning. May it continue to entertain, educate and enlighten our community.
You have been doing a great job in this troubled time. Keep up the great work. You help make this stressful time a little easier to get through.
