US would have been OK without shutdown
I somehow get pushed onto my iPhone items I regard as propaganda, typical of MS Media. This naturally unbiased Time Magazine’s hit piece below regarding Trump’s turning over the reins of COVID-19 management to the state governors does just the opposite of its intended purpose.
It’s like reading an up-to-date version of Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged.” It’s proof of President Reagan’s statement regarding government: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’” (Aug. 12, 1986)
I think most of us can now agree we could have survived just fine on our own and indeed continued to thrive under Trump’s leadership without the devastating bankrupting economic shutdown by the world governments, at least in America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. Of course, the media will put all blame on Trump, who conscientiously turned to experts now understood to have been embedded for decades of dubious purpose. It’s like putting it all at the doorstep of the non-politician business-capable people like Atlas Shrugged’s Hank Reardon & Daphne Taggart.
The politicians seem to know how to do nothing but confuse the situation and thereby destroy our country without accepting any blame themselves and along the way massage public opinion with the help of a most agreeable and willing fake news media run nationwide largely by a handful of self-interested owners of major networks. Heaven help us that the scheming politician governors are now on their own.
Read in Time: time.com/5829777/governors-reopening-coronavirus/
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
