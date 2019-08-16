It’s entertaining to poke fun at the bugs that like to poke us back, but mosquitoes are no joke.
The pesky bugs are considered by the World Health Organization to be one of the deadliest insects in the world. As disease vectors, they can spread illnesses like wildfire in communities, and Brazoria County is the perfect breeding ground for the creatures.
West Nile, a virus mosquitoes are well-known for spreading, is reported as being on the rise in the U.S. In 2018, it killed 167 people across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of reported West Nile cases increased by 550 in that year.
Because Brazoria County is so perfect for breeding the blood-sucking insects and there is no vaccine to prevent West Nile, it is important the area continues to dedicate so many resources to preventing their spread.
Stopping mosquitoes is no easy task though.
The county has an entire department dedicated to catching and spraying for the insects. The Brazoria County Mosquito Control District determines where to attack the bugs, but the measures are never perfect.
“If there was a way to get rid of mosquitoes, we probably would have,” Mosquito Control Director Fran Henderson said.
Steps residents without the means of government agencies can take to better protect themselves include making sure there are no standing bodies of water left after heavy rain, such as buckets or empty pots, and wearing plenty of bug spray when trekking out into areas where bugs might be encountered. That also means wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, something that’s not always practical in Brazoria County.
Window screens and air conditioning are also helpful when protecting homes from the bugs that thrive in hot, humid climates.
If mosquitoes are particularly out of control in a certain area, spray requests can be made by calling 979-864-1532 or visiting brazoriacountytx.gov/departments/mosquito-control/spray-request.
Don’t underestimate the importance of fighting these troublesome bugs. One annoying bite is all it takes to change someone’s life forever.
