Sally Lynch
I totally disagree in that salons with a sole proprietor should be able to open now. Gyms can open and practice social distancing and hygiene. Why open movie theaters but no single person hair salon? Why close anything any longer? We have done this for way too long already. For people with high risk factors, or if you are worried, then stay home. It can be both ways.
Danny Terrill
Shutting down our economy will cause major problems over the next few years. Everyone needs to evaluate their own situation and decide for themselves whether or not they should stay at home or go to work. A business owner should decide what is best for his business, employees and customers. Parents should decide what is best for their family. Governments do not have a good track record when it comes to controlling their people.
Debbie Scruggs Taylor
If you feel you are at risk, by all means, stay home. People aren’t staying home now. Hundreds descended on Surfside this weekend, which is my home. I’m safer being out and about.
Jody Goens
If business owners and their employees have no income, neither should the politicians making these decisions. Feel free to quarantine yourself, but the state shouldn’t dictate it.
Janet Rickman Reyna
I think it is great for the businesses and all the employees. And if at any time the reported cases go up again, it can change. Nobody is being forced to reopen or to go to any business. Our family has continued to support curbside and drive-thru restaurants. I can’t wait to go to a movie and go out to dinner with my family.
Jim Way
Thankful. Grateful for the wise leadership of our governor. Very reasonable and balanced, which will lead to recovery soon.
Tammy Simmons
I think it’s a good start … on paper. If this past weekend is any indication, people just won’t adhere to those guidelines. People will rush to be out and about like they did with the beach.
Colleen Pennington
I think it’s too soon and we will have a second spread of the virus, but I also understand people need to work.
Rocky Reno
My opinion, Greg Abbott just lost his support at the polls. He has single handedly crushed so many business owners, and Texans and we won’t forget.
Holly White Craig
Ridiculous. Open salons and everything else tomorrow. Herd immunity, people.
Judith Tankersley
Too soon. We need more testing first.
Ann C Jmack
Welcome to communist America. How do you like it?
Kim Garza
I don’t understand why salons and gyms can’t open but a movie theater can. I think my chances of getting the virus would be greater in the theater because the crowd is larger.
Steve Talley
If you haven’t caught it yet, then you more than likely not going to. The mask thing is ridiculous. People keep saying “Doctors and nurses wear cloth masks during operations,” but they don’t wear plain, simple cloth masks when operating on a patient with an infectious disease. For that they wear total secure gowns and respiratory equipment. Cloth will stop the spit but not microscopic proteins/viri from exiting or entering your orifices.
Joshua Johnson
I think it’s a great plan. We have the 10th largest economy in the world. The show must go on. This virus is overplayed and exposed. People are tired of not being able to work. Hospitals are at record low census. Those who are compromised should stay at home. Healthy people need to be getting out and about to stay healthy. We are all literally made out of bacteria and staying inside is only making us weaker.
Margaret Goade Morgan-Erb
Any openings are better than none. We need to get back to life.
Corina N Michael Colón
We need gyms open, even if not at full capacity.
Eric Hayes
Everything should be allowed to be open or the state should compensate.
Annette Oden
It’s about time. Waiting for the 18th and more freedom.
Kelly Gibson Boyd
You can sit at a theater or restaurant, but not at a hair or nail salon?
Joseph Domingues
My wife can risk her health amongst the sick every day but can’t get her hair done. She is gonna be madder than a wet hen when she hears the bad news.
Jessica Rogers
Makes sense. All the stimulus checks in the mail. People will be out blowing it.
Isaac Brennen
I’m trying to figure out how people are supposed to rush to spend what they don’t really have right now. And risk the possibility of getting sick or death while they’re at it. Make it make sense.
Amber Manasco
I don’t get it. I can go to the store, Lowe’s, the movies, but I can’t go to the hair salon or get a massage, where at most I’m only next to my stylist or my massage therapist, but yet I can be around total and complete strangers and it’s OK?
Crystal Hutchinson
Think he is making a huge mistake opening things way too fast. Look what happened in China. They opened up and they got hit with a major second wave of it
Lisa Davis
I’m staying home.
Jody Martin
It should have never been closed.
