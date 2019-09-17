Vaping-related illnesses have been popping up in the headlines, and six recent deaths have been linked to the smoking substitute.
With the federal government weighing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and New York going ahead with the action, it would appear the flavored cartridges are under serious fire.
While the deaths are worrisome, an outright ban on all flavored cartridges seems misguided and will likely send many back to smoking to get that hit of nicotine.
About 380 cases of lung illness connected with e-cigarettes have been reported across 36 states and one U.S. territory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Six deaths have been reported.
An ongoing investigation by the agency has not determined which products are causing the illnesses. Until then, the CDC recommends people refrain from using e-cigarettes.
According to CNN, some of the reported deaths connected to e-cigarettes have been linked to cannabinoid products like THC. Many of those products, already being federally illegal, are unregulated.
What needs to happen is that the CDC’s investigation of which products were used that led to those deaths be completed before an outright ban. If not, progress made in the past half-century on reducing smoking rates will, well, go up in smoke.
E-cigarettes gained popularity as a way to avoid the dangers of smoking, but users can’t just put down their vaping habit like someone can avoid romaine lettuce at the grocery store whenever there is an E. coli outbreak.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 480,000 people die annually from tobacco smoking-related illnesses. It has taken a long time to get it down to that number.
No number of deaths is OK, but important progress will be lost if we send people back to smoking. An outright ban is too broad. What needs to happen is a measured, scientific approach that zeroes in on what is causing this outbreak.
I thought we’ve been told cannibus isn’t harmful bu you media folks?? Which is it
People are already smoking. Smoking those devices with some having harmful effects
So not quick to ban e-cigs but guns?
Isn’t a death a death?
