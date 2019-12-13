When Congressman Ron Paul opted to retire from government for the second time, we learned something that wasn’t clear from our school learning. Several of the Republicans candidates seeking to replace him as the representative for U.S. House District 14 did not live in the district they were seeking to represent. Two of them wound up in a runoff after failing to win a majority in the party primary.
Our opinion on whether that should be allowed hasn’t changed in the intervening years since District 14 transplant Randy Weber took the seat, and it is an issue that again has surfaced in the campaign to replace another Southeast Texas lawmaker and D.C. fixture.
Pierce Bush, grandson of the 41st president and nephew of the 43rd, announced Monday he would seek the nomination for District 22, from which Rep. Pete Olson is retiring amid rapidly changing demographics. He is joined in the primary by Kathaleen Wall, a prominent bankroller of GOP candidates who just two years ago sought a seat in Congress from nearby District 2, losing in the primary.
They are among a dozen hopefuls seeking the Republican nomination to replace Olson, and one of the first to enter the fray — short-lived Brazoria County Judge Greg Hill of Pearland — is not too happy with some of them. He notably avoided criticizing Wall — whose checkbook he might need later — and took a shot at Bush shortly after his online announcement Monday.
“While I have great respect for the Bush family, I have strong doubts about any candidate who would try to parachute into our district and buy this seat,” Hill said in a statement issued by his campaign Monday. “This is not West Houston, and unless you’ve actually lived here and worked here and raised a family here, you cannot begin to understand the issues we face.”
His point is well-taken. Under the constitutional qualifications to run for the U.S. House, a candidate need only be a resident of the state the seat represents, not the district. As we said back in 2012, in theory, a well-funded politician from Amarillo or El Paso could run to represent communities they had never set foot in, lacking awareness of what matters to those Americans.
The reason for the loose requirements is well-intentioned and dates to the Founding Fathers.
“Under these reasonable limitations, the door of this part of the federal government is open to merit of every description, whether native or adoptive, whether young or old, and without regard to poverty or wealth, or to any particular profession of religious faith,” James Madison wrote in The Federalist Papers.
Much as the foundations of the Constitution should be preserved, the notion behind the free-for-all representation predates gerrymandering, the dominance of political party and industrialization. Allowing anyone from anywhere in the state to run for office in modern times accomplishes the opposite intent desired by the founders. Anyone with deep pockets now can drop into a strange district and buy their way into office.
It might require an act of Congress to change the law governing whether a representative has to reside in the district they live, but it would be a welcome step toward ensuring lawmakers represent the people they are elected to serve.
I laughing at Morris commenting on intent of our founding fathers while he keeps printing extreme biased articles from corrupt dem media sources on impeachment
The facts can’t be trusted with the truth due to their radical stance to support dem party
