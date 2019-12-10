ACCLAIM
Lake Jackson residents came to know how a dog feels when he or she believes their family has pulled into the driveway, only to find their excitement go unrewarded — again and again.
Residents and city leaders finally christened the long-anticipated BASF Dog Park adjacent to the Lake Jackson Recreation Center at 91 Lake Road during a ceremony Saturday, giving dogs a chance to bark up any tree of their choosing within its confines.
The space is divided into areas keeping large and small dogs separated for the safety of both animal and keeper and features ways to keep dogs hydrated and cool. They include a splash pad, shade, walking paths and drinking fountains.
More than 100 four-legged residents attended the long-overdue unveiling. Weather and contractor issues repeatedly pushed back the expected opening from spring until this month, but from the wagging tails and smiling pet parents, the wait has been worth it.
“It’s more than a park just for dogs,” said Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick, who has worked on the project since 2015. “Many American families have a dog, and this provides a safe space for the dogs to run off-leash and play with other dogs without the worry of getting hurt or hit by a car.”
From the community members and organizations that pushed the idea to the financial sponsors who helped fund its construction, the new dog park is a w elcome addition to Brazosport.
Brazosport ISD teachers, staff earned their sweet rewards
Too often when someone wins an award, the certificate gets stuck in a drawer or trophy placed on a shelf to collect little attention but plenty of dust.
Brazosport ISD is ensuring the success of its faculty and staff in the most recent accountability ratings does not fade from people’s consciousness. Those responsible are receiving extra dollars in their pockets — and maybe a couple extra pounds around their middles — to thank them for the hard work that led to the district’s strong academic achievement.
Teachers and staff at schools that received distinctions in the accountability report are being treated to financial bonuses and plates of desserts to celebrate the honors given for exemplary achievement.
“The quality of education is dependent on the quality of the teacher,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said during the Desserts for Distinctions stop last week at O.M. Roberts Elementary in Lake Jackson. “That’s why it’s so important that we support and give the resources our teachers need to ensure our students are learning at high levels.”
Roberts, A.P. Beutel and Bess Brannen elementaries each received five distinctions from the Texas Education Association, the most an elementary school is eligible to receive. Three schools earned two distinctions, and four schools earned one. Freeport Intermediate earned six of seven possible distinctions.
Overall, Brazosport ISD campuses earned 31 distinctions, more than double from the previous year.
For a district that had too many “needs improvement” ratings not long ago, cakes and cash are a great way to reward those who made the impressive turnaround possible.
A SHAME
Military Moms shouldn’t have to beg for care package funds
The leadership of Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County has had to spend a lot of time this fall issuing pleas for people to help their cause. It’s an unfortunate reality considering the whole idea behind the organization is ensuring service members know their sacrifices are appreciated and not forgotten.
For more than 15 years, Military Moms has sent care packages to service members every Christmas and summer. The boxes often will include notes of thanks written by area children, and service members often will write back to the organization stressing how much the packages of snack foods and hygiene items mean to them as they serve far from home.
In recent years, however, as the number of troops in war zones has diminished, it has become more difficult for Military Moms to collect items to ship and money to pay for the postage. That has been especially true this year as calls for food and personal care items went out, followed by calls for money to continue its programs next year.
“We have enough funds right now, but it’ll wipe us out,” Moreno said of this week’s mailing of more than 3,000 boxes. “So we’re asking instead of donating supplies if people could donate the price of postage for a box.”
Each box costs $14.95 to ship, meaning the Christmas mailing will cost the nonprofit $40,000. Anyone wanting to donate can do so through the nonprofit’s PayPal account at militarymomsandwives.org or by mailing a check to Military Moms and Wives, 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton TX 77515.
“No donation is too small. Every bit helps,” Moreno said.
It’s also not much to spend to show a service member we still remember and appreciate them.
(1) entry
It's time to bring our troops home. Put them on the border locked and loaded.
