ACCLAIM
Keeping the attention of 600 children over the course of a full week is no easy task. Ask any teacher who has to do it every day with fewer than 30.
That the organizers of the STEM Dream Camp at GMZ Education and Development Center in Brazoria put together a program that accomplished that feat is worth applause. That they had to stop accepting registrations when more than 600 children wanted in on the fun learning opportunity is testimony to how well they have done it for almost a decade.
Of course, this isn’t a summer camp where kids do crafts and learn songs. It is about furthering their education and preparing them for the school year ahead, heavy science, math and technology at the core of public education. And the GMZ folks bring in big hitters to ensure the lessons are delivered hands-on knowledge and expertise.
Partnerships with TDECU, Dow Chemical Co., BASF, Phillips 66, Farmers Insurance, H-E-B and other businesses provide the support and many of the volunteers, Pastor Roland Hendricks said. They also provide the finances to allow all those kids to attend for free.
“It’s been awesome,” Hendricks said Friday, the camp’s last day. This year’s camp was the best yet, he added.
The same probably can be said after next year’s camp as more kids take advantage of the spectacular opportunity to learn from a program the people of Greater Mount Zion Church have built from the ground up.
ACCLAIM
Northside teachers, students don’t take the summer off
A public school isn’t built of bricks. It’s built of books.
That is the foundation of Northside Elementary School Principal Lori Gonzalez’s approach to education, ensuring every child is an effective reader. To help meet that goal, that building of books idea is almost literal — she is putting them everywhere on campus.
Where is the most important place they’re ending up, though? In her students’ hands.
Kids who came out for the Book Tour last week left with something to read. That was after spending the day listening to Gonzalez and others read them stories and feed them snacks and lunch.
The number of faculty who turned out to help with the event was impressive, but not as much as the number of children who surrendered part of their summer vacation to remain engaged in learning. Little did those kids know just hearing stories will help them this fall when classes resume by fighting off the potential “summer slide.”
“Our kids do tend to lose quite a bit and it’s hard for them to recoup that at the beginning of the year, so if we can keep them reading during the summer, then it only helps the kids come in ready,” she said.
Gonzalez and other Northside staff plan another Book Tour stop later this summer, and we expect plenty of students will be eager to hear more stories from their teachers and principal. They’re likely also eager to walk off campus with another book to call their own.
Just as people never stop learning, Northside Elementary’s staff proves teachers never stop teaching, even when they’re on “summer vacation.”
A SHAME
CNN analyst didn’t help media reputation
When President Donald Trump invited a bunch of prominent conservative social media influencers to the White House for a summit last week, it was clear it would be a circus. The guest list included the who’s who of conspiracy theorists and far-right bomb-throwers.
As Trump himself said, “The crap you think of is unbelievable.”
Of that, we agree. Pragmatic deep thinkers from the William F. Buckley mold they were not.
But the worst-behaved person at the party wasn’t from a fringe outlet but CNN, and his actions damaged every journalist who is trying to earn a living while being labeled an “enemy of the people.”
Brian Karem, who doubles as a liberal analyst for CNN and political writer for Playboy, is seen on video calling out former White House aide and habitually short-tempered Seb Gorka, one of the summit’s invited guests, challenging him to a fight. This would be the same Karem who, months ago, commandeered a Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefing to verbally assault the press secretary.
The showdown between the pro-wrestler-built Gorka and Karem, who does not appear well-acquainted with Planet Fitness, went about as well as expected — two grown men mixing insults and spittle inches from each other’s face before walking away.
Whatever insight CNN finds valuable cannot come close to offsetting the embarrassment he causes the network. Worse, his conduct tars every legitimate journalist trying to do their jobs in large markets and small towns across America.
