No, you aren’t mistaken — the Astros are in the World Series again.
It might seem like not too long ago when just one chance at the title appeared distant for the orange-clad baseball players from Houston, but it has turned into almost an annual celebration as they come close to becoming champions again.
When the Astros defeated the Yankees in the American League Champion Series, the commentary wasn’t so much on the successes of the Houston players, instead weighing heavily on how the once-dominant New York team had failed to secure a World Series title in the last decade.
Much of that conversation circled around dollars and how many were used to acquire talent with little to show for it.
But no one was looking at the Astros and commenting on what a sweet deal Houston had. All that could be seen on televisions were smiles from the Houston players cheering each other on like old friends.
What Houston, and Texas, has is something special with the Astros that can’t be put into dollars and cents.
Take, for example, Alex Bregman. The third baseman casually chats with his teammates on the field and in the dugout, but not in his native tongue. He learned Spanish over his career to develop relationships with his teammates, and on the Astros, that makes a difference.
“I just think it’s part of life: try to be a good teammate,” Bregman told Forbes. “You want to be able to communicate, you want to be really close to your teammates. That’s the main reason.”
Or turn your attention to second base. Jose Altuve is famed for his power behind the bat, but he deserves credit for his investment in the community. Just this week, Altuve invited Officer Abigail Arias, who has terminal cancer, and her family to say hello before the Astros took the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
The Astros aren’t just a talented team; they are a good team. They value their fans and each other, and that makes their recent successes all the more impressive.
The Yankees and other teams can invest all they want in players, but at the end of the day it’s a team that makes it to the World Series.
No matter the outcome of this series, Astros fans have a lot to be proud of.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.