Struggling to put food on the table is a relatable story for too many families. Even if it isn’t for a long period of time, families often struggle at some point to make ends meet.
That’s often where the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — commonly still called food stamps — comes into play. But the Trump administration is proposing tightening requirements for the program that has the potential to kick and estimated 125,000 Texans out of the program.
These families already face strict requirements imposed by the state, and to increase those as proposed by the program’s federal overlords is unnecessarily cruel. SNAP recipients aren’t lazy deadbeats doing nothing all day, as critics often paint them. They are more often families living paycheck to paycheck who hit a rough patch or the working poor unable to stretch a paycheck far enough to meet every need.
Making it harder to put food on the table won’t make digging their way out of poverty any easier.
States oversee how SNAP money is distributed and set the rules for eligibility. Texas, for example, requires someone to work at least 30 hours a week, not have an income exceeding 165 percent of the federal poverty line and not have a car worth more than $15,000.
Under those rules, Texas distributed $383.4 million in SNAP benefits to families in June, an average of $260 per person, according to the Texas Tribune.
The Trump administration announced Thursday the rules being imposed by states are too lax and wants to make it more difficult for people to qualify. It wants to lower the income threshold to 130 percent of the federal poverty line and the top value of a car to $4,500.
Based on the proposed change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 3 million people could lose assistance.
“Texas is a state where we mandate that people work full time to stay on SNAP,” Rachel Cooper, a senior policy analyst with the Austin-based Center for Public Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank, told the Texas Tribune. “You have to work at least 30 hours a week to keep your benefits; $4,650 is not going to buy you a car that won’t strand you on the side of the road.”
SNAP benefits can’t be used to purchase tobacco, alcohol, inedible items or to pay food bills. According to Texas Health and Human Services, most adults with no children in the home can qualify for SNAP benefits for only three months over a three-year period.
The proposed changes also would force children to apply for free school lunches separately from regular SNAP benefits, according to NPR.
If the idea behind SNAP is helping families out of poverty, the draconian changes proposed would make that significantly harder to do while increasing the burden on nonprofits to fill the gap. While intended to curb abuse, it more often will hurt families already in a vulnerable situation.
Texas leaders have a fondness for suing the federal government over policies it dictates from Washington. This would be a good time to pull that “states should decide” argument out of their legal briefs and protect the state’s neediest families from having to go hungry.
