THE MAIL BOX
More mail. S ix days a week I get more mail. All the important stuff comes via email, tweet, twitters, smoke signals and carrier pigeons. The Postal Service brings me catalogues, ransom notes and magazines.
I love magazines, having grown up when they were an important part of America’s communications. Once a week my family would get Time and Life; sometimes it was also Newsweek or U.S. News & World Report, although I could never figure out why the Saturday Evening Post arrived on Tuesday afternoons.
Today my magazine list is limited to the New Yorker and Texas Monthly. (The Alcalde, UT’s alumni mag, is different and mostly just hits me up for money. UT Systems has an endowment of $30.886 billion. Now, if it’s a collection for a new head football coach, I’ll listen.) But I don’t know how long mags will be around because — just look at this letter: a plea to continue my subscription. Here’s another.
It’s really pathetic. These sobbings start in the dead of summer with cards sporting little snowflakes to get me in the holiday mood. “Don’t forget your subscription.” Sort of dry, businesslike. Two weeks later. “This is a Labor Day reminder to …” Then: “Don’t get spooked on Halloween. Just fill out this card …” “Thanksgiving is coming! Be thankful you can check this box and …”
As Christmas neared, The New Yorker was getting desperate. “Please subscribe! We have spouses and children. Santa is hurting!” Texas Monthly tried a new plea: “We won’t list you in our Bum Steers Awards this year. Promise.” I turned down the New Yorker when it promised: “We’ll put your home on the front cover. Eat your heart out, Architectural Digest.”
We hear a lot about the death of newspapers, and we should. But not as much has been said about the demise of magazines over the years. Again, stealing from other sources, we find that between 2008 and 2015, 82 magazines closed in North America. The category which produced the most new publications was “Regional interest,” of which six new magazines were launched. However, two magazines had to change their print schedules. Jet stopped printing regular issues, making the change to digital format, but it still prints an annual edition. Ladies’ Home Journal stopped its monthly schedule and home delivery for subscribers to become a quarterly newsstand-only publication.
Subscription levels for 22 of the top 25 magazines declined from 2012 to 2013. Some tried to change their format. Playboy published its first non-nude issue in March 2016. One year later, it brought back the nudes, which tells us no one bought Playboy to read Hugh Hefner’s philosophy.
Some mags are going on-line, following the newspaper industry. (The New York Times, which is making gobs of money, has more online readers than print.)
While mass-appeal magazines are faltering, those aimed at specific readers are growing. Go to any Barnes & Noble and you will see rows of niche magazines: Spider Collectors, Your Mustache, Flashers Weekly.
Let’s take U.S. News & World Report as an example. In June 2008, the mag became a biweekly publication. Five months later, it published monthly. At one point, U.S. News was sold for a dollar in addition to the buyer assuming some $40 million in liabilities. In 2010, it stopped its printed editions, but still turns out its list of best colleges, trucks, etc.
As for Time, during the second half of 2009, newsstand sales declined 34.9 percent and they kept going down. During the first half of 2010, another decline of at least one-third. In 2017, the mag’s weekly circulation had dropped one-third, to 2 million copies. Time is rung out for Time.
Last summer, when those appeals to resubscribe started, I began counting what I received: seven from Texas Monthly and 10 from the New Yorker. That’s more pleas for money than I get from PBS and Wounded Warriors. They are offering to buy one, get a second subscription free or get tote bags and calendars. The publisher will come to your house and read the cover story.
So if you want to stop receiving all those pleas from magazines to resubscribe, just wait. That problem will solve itself.
