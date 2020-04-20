ACCLAIM
Helpers are always at the forefront of a tragic situation and Angleton ISD and Surfside Beach volunteers ensuring anyone who needs it has food to eat are examples of that.
Angleton ISD is used to partnering with organizations like the Houston Food Bank to make sure students and families have daily meals and enough to eat over the weekend. This is the idea behind the bi-weekly Angleton School Market, where families line up to get food that Houston Food Bank donated.
Amid the pandemic, about three times as many families came to take advantage of the free food.
“What we were serving before the pandemic was between 150 to 200 people,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “Now we serve approximately 500 families every other week.”
Volunteers make the distribution happen.
“All the people who work the food bank are AISD staff and they work for free,” Edwards said. “I want to commend our volunteers. We have over 35 AISD employees who do an amazing job.”
Volunteers are also behind the Surfside Emergency Food Pantry.
The first event to distribute food was Thursday and the events will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Anchor Motel until the pandemic clears, Surfside Beach resident and event organizer Mark Wilson said.
About 20 families took advantage of the pantry Thursday and Anchor Motel Owner Abdul Panjwani provided an air conditioned motel room to store the food.
The organizers partnered with Brazosport Cares, who can use the relief.
“We loved the idea to help make food distribution local,” Brazosport Cares Development Associate Nicole Larson said. “At one point we had over 300 cars waiting in line at Brazosport Cares, and we’re glad to be able to help make things easier and safer for all Brazosport residents.”
Though everyone is going through a hard time, people like this make it a little easier.
Sweeny athlete proves
reading and writing is cool
Byron Randon has done a lot as a high school junior. With the help and encouragement of mother Devin Randon, the Sweeny Bulldog has written and illustrated a book that was picked up by Victorian Publishing Co. in Houston.
Now Byron is encouraging his fellow students to do the same with a book-writing contest throughout Sweeny ISD.
Stories must be submitted by Friday to lleopold@sweenyisd.org to enter the contest.
The contest is divided between elementary, junior high and high school where each winner will receive a gift card through the mail or upon returning to school.
Elementary librarian Linda Leopold thinks Byron’s experience is a great way to show other young people how fun and beneficial reading and writing can be.
“I got to thinking that Byron could motivate a lot of kids, especially younger ones,” Leopold said. “He could even inspire kids his own age who think they were ‘too cool’ for something like this.”
Byron wasn’t always the ideal student, or one who thought he’d be publishing a book before graduation. But the kid who used to act up in elementary school is now going out of his way to help people and spending his extra time at home being creative.
He channeled his football skills so even if he doesn’t inspire other kids to write a book, he can inspire them through the words of his own.
“It is based on me getting tackled and getting back up,” Byron said. “It’s about inspiring you and telling you you can do anything. If you’re going through something now, you’re going to get through it.”
Byron is a great example to help other kids learn and spend time wisely during the pandemic.
A SHAME
Virus scammers are
despicable people
A crisis tends to bring out the best side of humanity, but it can also easily display the worst.
Scammers will always try to get personal information out of the most vulnerable populations, including elderly people. During a pandemic, they will prey on very real fears to trick people into giving them what they want.
After they get the information, they will steal money or identities with absolutely no concern for the victim, which is repulsive.
Residents of Sweeny and West Columbia reported that a couple of men have offered to test their household water for COVID-19. One time, they got far enough to run a fake test, say the water was infected, then try to get the resident to provide personal information including a social security number.
Luckily, the resident knew better, but they should never have to be in that situation.
There have been plenty of other novel coronavirus-related scams, including some that claim you’ve had contact with an infected person, need to provide information to get a government stimulus check or could buy an at-home COVID-19 testing kit.
These scammers deserve to be caught and face the full extent of the law. It’s always despicable to prey on fear and vulnerability for your own benefit, and the pandemic adds another layer of disgust.
