Arguments that Lake Jackson shut down a dance club because of cultural misunderstanding, prudishness or other bias are attempts to divert from the real cause.
It is illegal to operate a dance club within the city limits of Lake Jackson, no matter the linguistic gymnastics used to disguise the type of business people are trying to operate.
Lake Studio, which opened in part of the former Lake Theater building on Circle Way downtown, presented itself as a place that would offer dance lessons. From its promotional posters and social media posts, however, it clearly was not a dance studio. Building Official David Walton saw it for himself before making his determination, and his findings are supported by many of the people who went to the business and commented about their experiences in our story this week.
There was a large bar at the back, tables and chairs and a DJ stand, Walton said. People congregated around the bar, sat in chairs, drank alcohol and danced in the middle of the room, he said.
“Your plans to operate a dance studio complies with the zoning and building code requirements for its location and may be operated as such … Uses other than those listed outright in the B-2 zone; including but not limited to banquet halls, dance halls, event centers, and party venues are not permitted,” Walton’s letter to the business states.
It was an after-hours club, a place for people to dance to a DJ, hook up and get liquored up. There is nothing wrong with any of those if that’s how people want to spend their off time, and there are plenty of places within reasonable driving distance of Lake Jackson where people enjoy those activities.
Lake Jackson is not one of those places and has not been throughout its history.
If residents want that to change, they can start a petition to alter the charter so as to allow bars, clubs and similar types of businesses. But to institute that change, they need to launch a petition drive, not provide misleading information for a city permit and hope no one notices or cares what they’re actually doing.
Operating a business that does not follow ordinances or violates community standards is unacceptable regardless of what type of business it is. That’s not discrimination. It is enforcing the law.
